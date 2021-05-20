FEC approves N10.2bn for water, aviation, others

…National Carrier to start operations next year –Sirika

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved a total sum of N10.2 billion for projects in the Ministries of Water Resources and Aviation. Other agencies whose projects were covered by the approval by the Council were the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC).

Briefing newsmen after the Council meeting chaired by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa yesterday, the Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, said the sum of N3.762 billion was approved for the augmentation and completion of Bagwai Irrigation Project on Watari Dam in Bagwai Local Government of Kano state. According to him, the project, which was halted for lack of funds in 2006, covers 872 hectares and would be delivered within the next 24 months with a 12 months liability period. The second project approved by the Council was the augmentation of the Biu Water Supply Project started in 2001. The sum of N5.063 billion was approved for its completion to be delivered in the next 24 months.

Adamu pointed out that the government placed more emphasis on the completion of abandoned projects so as to salvage previous investments and add value. Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, told newsmen that the Council okayed N201,150,437.21 for the procurement, equipment and installation of Accident Investigation Towable Mobile Offices. Asked about development on the National Carrier hitherto billed to start operations this year, the Minister said preparations were on top gear. According to him, the Nation’s Carrier could not take-off this year because of the logistics hitches brought about by the impact of the global Coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

He, however, assured that the National Carrier will commence operations next year. Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Muhammed, in his briefings, disclosed that the Council approved N805,738,541.95 for the EFCC for security and safety equipment. The approved fund, according to him, would be used for procurement of “four sets of automatic and static anti-crush boulder system, with automatic vehicle scanners and other assessors; linear metres perimeter fencing; intrusion detection system and human screening equipment; four walk-through metal detectors; two hand held metal scanners; one luggage scanner and three handheld explosive trace detectors. He added that the sum of N336,216,198 was approved for one Toyota Land Cruiser and 15 Toyota Rush for the Chairman and 15 other Commissioners of the FCSC.

