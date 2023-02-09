FEC approves N117.721bn for Oloibiri Oil Museum, Kano airport

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved a total sum of N117.721 billion for contracts in the Petroleum Resources and Aviation ministries. This was disclosed after the weekly Council meeting, chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari, at the Presidential Villa yesterday. Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, who briefed newsmen after the meeting, said the Council approved the sum of N117 billion for the construction of the Oloibiri Oil Museum and Research Centre in Bayelsa State.

According to him, the project, which has been on the drawing board since the early 1980s, from the era of President Shehu Shagari, would be one of Muhammadu Buhari administration’s legacies. “Council has approved a contract for the construction of the Oloibiri Oil Museum and Research Center to Messrs Julius Berger PLC, at the sum of N117 billion, with a completion timeframe of 30 months. This project has been on the drawing board for so long. “The first time foundation stone was laid for this project was in the early 80s by President Shehu Shagari.

So, this actually is a major milestone and it is expected to be a major legacy of Mr. President in the Niger Delta,” he said. Also speaking during the briefing, Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, disclosed that Council approved the sum of N721.266 million for the maintenance and technical support at Malam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano. “Today in Council, Aviation had one memo and this memorandum is a contract that was awarded to CCECC and it is for the airport maintenance and technical support at Malam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano? and for a period of 12 months and the sum of the contract is N721.266 million and the memorandum was approved,” he said. Asked when the national carrier, Nigeria Air, would commence operations, Sirika said: “Nigeria Air will soon start flying, we’ve got the aircrafts ready, they’re painted in the colours.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...