FEC approves N117bn for road construction

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved N117.6 billion for the construction of some federal roads. Ministers of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; Interior, Rauf Aregbesola and Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, took turns to brief newsmen on their approvals from the Council chaired by President Muhammmadu Buhari yes- terday at the Presidential Villa. Fashola said he got approval for three memoranda, totalling N117,485,081,325. According to him, while two were in respect of various roads and bridges, the third was for a banking application software for the Federal Mortgage Bank.

He said: “The first set of roads is for a total sum of N18,923,846,198.47 and it is with respect to roads and bridges, including the rehabilitation of 26km road linking Kano, Jigawa and Katsina states at the cost of N8.767 billion, Omor-Umulokpa road in Anambra and Enugu states and N1.712 billion for the rehabilitation of Oye-Oranto road in Anambra at the cost of N2.5 billion.” He said N1.057 billion was meant for the construction of Okpokwu bridge along Ogoja-Okuku- Benue-Cross River road; N1.022 billion for a bridge at Kilometre 22.7 on Bida-Zungeru road in Niger; N1.072 billion for Nkumi bridge, linking Abia and Enugu states, and Challawa-Nunku road in Kombotso, Kano State, to gulp N2.787 billion. “The other memorandum relating to roads is also for the total sum of N98,073,840, 842.81.

“The roads are Rijiya- Gusau road in Zamfara, N7.799 billion; Jega-Kwana- Sanagi-Gumi road in Kebbi State, N31.539 billion; Koko-Mahuta road in Kebbi, N19.713 billion; Kuka Babbangida- Gangara road in Katsina State, N11.731 billion; Ihiala-Olu-Umudu road, N16.750 billion; Oye-Ama- Etite -Umuawulu road in Anambra, N2.155 billion and rehabilitation and reconstruction of roads in Bichi, Kano State road in Kano State, N8.384 billion,” he said.

Aregbesola, on his part, said his ministry presented two memoranda to Council, one of which was for the furnishing of the already completed technology building, that is the data and communication command and control centre at the cost of N2,100,080,759.65. On his part, the Minister of Water Resources said the Council approved N200 million as reversed cost for an extension of time for consultancy services for Tada Songhai irrigation project in Kwara.

