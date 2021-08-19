FEC approves N16.7bn for Yobe Airstrip, aviation procurements, dogs

…okays N2.7bn for Warri varsity hostels, N985m for NDLEA body scanners

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved a total sum of N16.7 billion for the construction of Wachakal Airstrip in Yobe State, consultancy, procurement of fire vehicles and sniffer dogs. Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, made this disclosure yesterday while briefing newsmen after the weekly Council meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa. According to the minister, the sum of N6,284,065,056 was approved for the construction of the airport project. He explained that the proposed Wachakal Airstrip was similar to the one being built in Monguno, Borno State and was meant to further improve national connectivity, improve security architecture and also attend to the various needs of civilization. The second was post-Consultancy Services for the construction of the same airstrip.

The first Consultancy Service was given to Kafe Engineering at the sum of N219,782,500 only including VAT. The third memorandum approved was for the supply and maintenance of eight units of airport rescue and fire fighting vehicles, including spare parts and training. The contract was awarded to Messers Gulf of Africa International Limited at the sum of N9,535,132,500, VAT inclusive and to be delivered within 12 months.

The last memo okayed by the Council was the award of contract for the deployment of sniffer dogs at airports in Lagos and Abuja at N658,762,783.36 including VAT. The contract was awarded to two companies viz: Messrs Dog Whispers and Canine Limited N365,854,376.63 and Messrs Worldwide Canine Limited at N292,908,300 36.63.

The minister explained that the dogs, as required by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and local aviation laws, would be deployed to detect bombs, drugs, currency, prohibited items, explosives at the nation’s airports. Also at the briefing, the Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, disclosed that the Council okayed the sum of N2.7 billion for the construction of hostels and administrative blocks at the Federal University, Efurun, Warri in Delta State. Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, equally told newsmen that the FEC approved the sum of N985 million for the procurement of body scanners for the use of the NDLEA in Lagos, Port Harcourt, Enugu and Kano Airports. He added that the sum of N527 million was approved for the acquisition of the head office for the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) and N187.4 million for the purchase of operational vehicles for the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC)

