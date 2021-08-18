News

FEC approves N16.7bn for Yobe airstrip, other aviation procurements

…votes N.7bn for sniffer dogs

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved a total sum of N16.7 billion for the construction of Wachakal Airstrip in Yobe State, consultancy, procurement of fire vehicles and sniffer dogs.

Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, disclosed this Wednesday while briefing newsmen after the weekly Council meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

According to the minister, the sum of N6,284,065,056 was approved for the construction of the Wachakal Airport project in Yobe State.

He explained that the proposed Wachakal Airstrip was similar to the one being built in Monguno, Borno State and was meant to further improve national connectivity, improve security architecture and also attend to the various needs of civilization.

The second was post-Consultancy Services for the construction of the same airstrip. The first Consultancy Service was given to Kafe Engineering at the sum of N219,782,500 only including VAT.

The third memorandum approved was for the supply and maintenance of eight units of airport rescue and fire fighting vehicles, including spare parts and training. The contract was awarded to Messers Gulf of Africa International Limited at the sum of N9,535,132,500, VAT inclusive and to be delivered within 12 months.

The last memo Okayed by the Council was the award of a contract for the deployment of sniffer dogs in airports in Lagos and Abuja at N658,762,783.36 including VAT.

The contract was awarded to two companies viz: Messrs Dog Whispers and Canine Limited N365,854,376.63 and Messrs Worldwide Canine Limited at N292,908,300 36.63.

