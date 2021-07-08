FEC approves N16bn for ecological projects in 12 states, FCT

…receives N13.9trn MTEF/FSP for 2022 budget lFG acquires N17.471bn property for NIMASA

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the sum of N16.04 billion for the execution of various ecological projects in 12 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). This came as the Council, chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari, also received the 2022-2024 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Papers (MTEF/ FSP) projecting the sum of N13.98 trillion for the 2022 fiscal year from the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Hajia Zainab Ahmed. Briefing newsmen after the meeting, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, disclosed that states to benefit from the ecological projects included Abia, Imo, Ogun, Osun, Cross River, Adanawa, Gombe, Taraba, Jigawa, Katsina, Kwara and Niger. According to him, the projects already awarded to various contractors for execution border on soil erosion/ flood control and pollution control intervention.

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, also told newsmen that the Council approved the purchase of Canty Towers, located at 35, Adetokunbo Ademola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, for the new headquarters of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) in the sum of N17.471 billion inclusive of 7.5 per cent tax.

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning told newsmen that the presentation of the MTEF/ FSP documents was in line with the provisions of the Fiscal Responsibility Act. She explained that the MTEF/FSP described the Federal Government’s socio-economic and developmental objectives and priorities for the reporting period of 2022 to 2024 as well as the fiscal strategies to be put in place and policies to achieve the priorities. Ahmed said that the report highlighted the key drivers of government’s revenue and the spending plans.

These, she added, consisted of medium term macro-economic projections, fiscal targets and estimates of revenue and expenditure including government’s financial obligations. The minister saidd: “The key macro assumptions that werepresentntted to Council approved is that there’ll be a crude oil benchmark price of $57 per barrel for 2022, a crude oil production of 1.88 million barrels per day, and a dollar exchange rate of N410.15 to one US dollar, an inflation rate of 13 per cent in 2022, and a nominal GDP of 149.369 trillion. “What is interesting is that the non oil GDP continues to grow at 169.69 trillion compared to oil GDP of 14.68 trillion included in the nominal GDP. Nominal consumption is 130,49.36 billion.

“We have also presented to the federal government the projected revenues for the 2022 to 2024. Specifically for 2022, the revenue that we expect is N6.54 trillion N2.62 trillion to accrue to the Federation account and VAT respectively. And then a net oil and gas revenue available for the Federation Account (FAAC) for distribution will be N6.151 trillion in 2022. This revenue is projected to increase in 2023 to N9.15 trillion. “The total expenditure that we have projected and approved by Council is an aggregate expenditure of N13.98 trillion. This includes N1.1 trillion of government owned enterprises expenditure as well as grants and donor funds. donor funded projects in the sum of N62.24 billion. This means that this budget is just three per cent higher than the 2021 budget in terms of the size of expenditure.

“We also reported to council the budget deficit and the financing items for the expenditure. The budget deficit that is projected for 2022 is N5.62 trillion, up from N5.60 trillion in 2021. This amount represents 3.05 per cent of the estimated GDP, which is slightly above the three per cent threshold that is spent suffered in the Fiscal Responsibility Act. The FRA empowers Mr. President to exceed the threshold if, in his opinion, the nation faces national security threats. And it is our opinion and FEC agreed that we can exceed it. “The deficit is going to be financed by new foreign borrowing. And domestic borrowing, both domestic and foreign in the sum of N4.89 trillion on privatisation proceeds of N90.73 billion and drawdowns from existing project titles of N635 billion.”

