FEC approves N2.9bn for exam papers’ printing

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the sum of N2.9 billion for the printing of examination papers. Briefing newsmen after the Council meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday, Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, said N2.9 billion was approved for the award of contract of printing both sensitive and non-sensitive examination materials. According to him, eight printers benefitted from the printing contracts.

The materials to be contracted for printing are for the Basic Education Certification Examination (BECE), the Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (SSCE) and the National Common Entrance Examinations (NCEE).

He said: “As you know because of the recent disturbances, we have postponed the examinations that have not taken place.” Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello, who also briefed, said the council approved the sum of N1.619,701,391.14, for the rehabilitation and upgrade of some selected roads in the satellite towns of the Federal Capital Territory Administration. He explained that council approved the sum of N900,294,304.75 to fix the roads in Gwagwalada Area Council. The contract, which is for the duration of six months, was awarded to Messrs Teleview International Nig. Ltd. He added that the Council also approved a total sum of N719,407,086.38 for the Kwali Area Council rural roads in favour of Messrs Sahabi Liman & Sons Nig. Ltd for the duration of six months.

