FEC approves N2.9bn for printing of question papers, others

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved N2.9 billion contracts for the printing of sensitive and non-sensitive examination materials.

The council also approved N1.6 billion for the rehabilitation and upgrade of some roads within the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The decisions were taken at the council’s meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buharo.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu; and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello, briefed State House correspondents at the end of the meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Adamu said the printing contracts were awarded to a group of eight printers.

According to the minister, the materials are meant for the Basic Education Certification Examination, the Senior Secondary Certificate Examination, and the National Common Entrance, adding that “because of the recent disturbances, we have postponed the examinations that have not taken place.”

Bello, on his part, said the roads to be rehabilitated are located in the satellite towns of the FCT.

He said the council approved N900,294,304.75 to fix the roads in Gwagwalada Area Council while N719,407,086.38 was approved for the Kwali Area Council rural roads.

According to him, the Gwagwalada contract was awarded to Messrs Teleview International Nigeria Limited with a completion period of six months while that of Kwali was awarded to Messrs Sahabi Liman Sons Nigeria Limited also for a completion period of six months.

Meanwhile, before the meeting went into a closed session, the President administered oath of office on Isa Kwarra as the Chairman of the National Population Commission (NPC).

Other members of the commission who also took oaths of office are: Ibrahim Mohammed, (Bauchi); Ayodeji Ajayi (Ekiti); Joseph Kwai Shazin, (FCT); Garba A. Garba (Jigawa); Bala Banya, (Katsina); Razaq Gidado, (Kwara); Mrs Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, (Lagos); and Ali Agara (Nasarawa).

Others are in Muhammed Dottijo, (Sokoto); Mai Mohammad (Yobe), and Muhammadu Rini (Zamfara).

