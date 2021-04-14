News

FEC approves N20.1 billion for Customs equipment, N532 million for UI

…says secession not solution to Nigeria’s problems

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the sum of N20,114,002871 for the acquisition of various operational equipment for the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS).
The Council chaired by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, also approved the sum of N532 million for the extension of the University of Ibadan (UI)’s Library Complex.
This came as it dismissed the allegation for secession from certain quarters maintaining that the solution to the nation’s problems does not lie in division of the country.
Briefing newsmen after the weekly meeting, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, said: “The ministry also presented, on behalf of the Nigerian Customs Service, a memo that was seeking for Council’s approval for the design, construction and supply of two NC36M patrol boats, in favour of Messrs of Boat Plus Limited, in the sum of N5,062,530,400, inclusive of 7.5% VAT with a delivery period of 12 months and council approved our request.
“We also presented a memo, again on behalf of the Nigerian Customs Service, for the approval of Council for the design, construction and supply of seven fast assault patrol boats and seven regular patrol boats, in favour of Messrs Siwa West Africa Limited, in the sum of N501,472,471.08, inclusive of 7.5% VAT with a delivery period of eight weeks.
“We also presented, again on behalf of the Nigeria Customs Service, a request for Council’s approval and council approved the procurement of 427 operational vehicles for the Nigerian Customs Service operations in favour of various contractors in the combined sum of N14.55 billion, inclusive of 7.5% VAT with a delivery period of four weeks,” she said.

