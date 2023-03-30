FEC approves N24.2bn for free internet services at airports, markets, others

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved N24.20 billion for the provision of broadband for free Internet in public places, including airports, tertiary institutions and markets nationwide.

This was disclosed to State House Correspondents by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Professor Isa Ali Pantami, after the weekly Council meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Pantami said: “These airports are going to be covered and the Federal Government of Nigeria will provide broadband for free for passengers that are coming through the airports and particularly in Abuja, sometimes you will discover you will land and there is no internet for free to even allow you to communicate.

“So, we have set our team in order, we have developed the sustainability model, so that even after the deployment, the maintenance will be very effective.

“In the same memo also, there is going to be a provision of broadband to 43 higher institutions of learning at federal and state levels. Some of them are federal universities, some states, some polytechnics and many more. You may recall that last year, the Federal Executive Council approved a similar memo for the provision of unlimited internet in 18 universities (17 universities and one college of education).”

The Council also ap- proved two major contracts for the construction of a Centre of Excellence for environmental restoration in Kana Local Government Area of Rivers State and a 100-bed specialist hospital in Ogoni.

According to the Minister of Environment, Mohammed Abdullahi, these projects were aimed at facilitating efficient and cost-effective approaches to contamination management and environmental restoration while supporting the well-being and welfare of the people who have been impacted by the negative effects of contamination in those areas.

He said: “I presented two memos one for the award of contract for the construction of Centre of Excellence for environmental restoration at Wiiyaakara, Bori in, in Khana Local Government Area of River State, in favour of CCECC Nigeria Limited, in the sum of N41,472,263,848.60, with a completion period of 24 months.

“The centre is to facilitate efficient and cost- effective approach to contamination management and environmental restoration, providing training and courses on remediation and skills on contamination technology etc.

“The centre is supposed to contain an administration block, auditorium, re- search building, vocational study building, classrooms, male and female dormitories, library, clinic, chapel, water supply facilities, shopping complex, club- house, block of three bed-room flats, block of two bedroom flats, block of one bedroom flats, sport facilities and other facilities for recreation.

“Other memos approved included the approval for contract for the dualization of the roads bordering Ekiti and Ondo states worth over N95 billion with a completion period of 54 months.”

Speaking on behalf of the Minister of Aviation, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Muhammed, disclosed that the Council approved N2 billion for construction of a 150 room capacity hostel.

He said: “On behalf of the Minister of Aviation, who presented a memo to Council today, seeking Council’s consideration and approval for the award of contract for the construction of a 150-room capacity female hostel, at the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, Zaria in favour of Messrs Best Homes Construction Limited, in the sum of N2, 244,713,424.56, inclusive of 7.5% VAT with a completion period of 12 months.

“Also the Federal Minister of Information and Culture presented a memo to Council, which was approved today, for the procurement of 13 operational vehicles for the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria for the sum of N383, 968,500, in favour of Kaura Motors, with a completion period of three weeks.

“The operational vehicles will be used for the day-to-day operations of the FRCN and in particular, they will be used to report, gather news, with respect to the various cases in tribunal and also for the National Population Commission Census coming up sometimes in May.”

Like this: Like Loading...