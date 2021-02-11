FEC approves N26.7bn for water, ICT, digital switchover projects

…endorses MoU on CBN, banks’ takeover of National Theatre

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the total sum of N26.7 billion for the implementation of water project in Yobe, new Information and Communications Technology (ICT) hub in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and the completion of Digital Switch-over project of the Information Ministry.

The Council has also finally approved the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the takeover of the National Theatre for a turn-around maintenance and management for 21 years. Briefing newsmen after the weekly meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa yesterday, the Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, said Council approved N8.43 billion for the implementation of Damaturu water supply scheme in Yobe State. The minister added that the localities were affected by the activities of insurgents eight years ago and that the area is a high Sahel region where surface water is difficult to come by. Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, disclosed that the council approved about N8.9 billion for a new National Information and Communication and Technology (ICT) park in the FCT to coordinate public and private ICT hubs in the country.

Pantami announced that government would soon release the timelines for the replacement of BVN with NIN in bank accounts. Pantami disclosed that a 4,200 square-meters of land have already been acquired for the establishment of the ICT Park.

“The wisdom behind the ICT Park is for it to be a centre where public and private ICT hubs are going to be coordinated by the Federal Government of Nigeria, where young innovators with crazy and disruptive ideas will be mentored and all what they need are provided for.

We will provide enabling environment for them to utilize and come up with disruptive technologies. “This is the first of its kind in Nigeria; we have so many parks and hubs, but they are regional. This one will be central and will be a centre of job creation for our teaming youths.

It will be a centre where technology will be developed and incubated. It will play a significant role in reducing unemployment and reduce the gap of unemployability. “The Council has approved the memo and we are going to start up establishing it in Abuja and we hope Abuja is going to be another Silicon Valley in Nigeria,” he said.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said Council approved N9.43 billion to complete the digital switch over project which had previously missed the deadline set for implementation. Mohammed said: “The effect of the memo today is that digital switch over is now real and the economic effect of it will be the creation of hundreds of thousands of jobs in content production, channel distribution, Nollywood and electronic appliance productions to service about 20 million Nigerian homes. “At the end of the switch over, we would have created the biggest free-to-air TV platform in Africa. I will be announcing a ministerial taskforce that will execute the Council’s resolve either this week or next.” Mohammed also revealed that the Council approved a MoU between the ministry and the Bankers’ Committee for the renovation of the National Theatre, Iganmu Lagos.

He said: “This is a landmark approval because it has paved the way for investment in the creative industry as part of the resolve of this government to create at least one million jobs in the next three years in the creative industry. “The memo was for the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture to enter into a MoU for the refurbishment of the National Theatre. The CBN and Bankers’ Committee are willing to invest N21.894 billion to renovate, refurbish and commercialize (run it profitably) the National Theatre complex.

“The MoU has a life span of 21 years after which it will revert to government. The important thing is that no job will be lost because after the National Theatre is renovated, a special purpose vehicle will be created to run it.” Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouk, on her part, said Council approved National Policy on Aging. According to her, the objective of the policy was to ensure that older persons in the society are guaranteed security, independence anticipation, participation, comprehensive care, selffulfillment and dignity.

