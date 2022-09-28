FEC approves N27.3bn for Ondo-Edo road rehabilitation, N1.85bn for Ebonyi salt project

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the sum of N27.233 billion for the rehabilitation of the 30-kilometre Idoani-Otuo road linking Ondo and Edo states.

The Council also approved the sum of N1.85 billion for the construction of a 27-kilometer retaining wall at the Salt Lake in Ebonyi State.

Briefing newsmen after the weekly Council meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who stood in for the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, said the Ondo-Edo road rehabilitation contract was awarded to Mothercat Limited with a completion period of 36 months.

Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite, disclosed that the N1.85 billion Ebonyi Salt project was a direct intervention by the President.

“We import our salts from abroad, spending annually, something in the region of about $88 million. Now with this project, it will mitigate that. It will not satisfy local demand, but at least meet some of the local demand and save us the Forex,” he said.

