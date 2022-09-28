News

FEC approves N27.3bn for Ondo-Edo road rehabilitation, N1.85bn for Ebonyi salt project

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Comment(0)

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the sum of N27.233 billion for the rehabilitation of the 30-kilometre Idoani-Otuo road linking Ondo and Edo states.

The Council also approved the sum of N1.85 billion for the construction of a 27-kilometer retaining wall at the Salt Lake in Ebonyi State.

Briefing newsmen after the weekly Council meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who stood in for the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, said the Ondo-Edo road rehabilitation contract was awarded to Mothercat Limited with a completion period of 36 months.

Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite, disclosed that the N1.85 billion Ebonyi Salt project was a direct intervention by the President.

“We import our salts from abroad, spending annually, something in the region of about $88 million. Now with this project, it will mitigate that. It will not satisfy local demand, but at least meet some of the local demand and save us the Forex,” he said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Oil marketer laments hike in petroleum products

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo

An operator in the oil and gas sector has lamented the epileptic hike in the prices of petroleum products in the country, saying that it is uncalled for. This is coming as the Federal Government plans to increase the pump price of fuel to N200 before the end of the year which the stakeholders, described […]
News

C’River: Why I championed abolition of money marriage – Monarch

Posted on Author Clement James

The Paramount Ruler of Obanliku Local Government Area of Cross River State, HRH Amos Uyumulam Item has revealed the reason behind the abolition of the traditional practice where female children were given out for marriage because their parents could not redeem their debts, a practice popularly called “money marriage.” Uyumulam Item made the disclosure after […]
News

Osinbajo didn’t discuss 2023 presidential ambition with Buhari – Presidency clarifies

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Presidency has said that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo never discussed his 2023 presidential ambition with President Muhammmadu Buhari. His spokesman, Laolu Akande, made this clarification yesterday when contacted on an online report that the Vice President informed his boss of his intention to run for president in 2023 when he paid Buhari a New […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica