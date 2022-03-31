FEC approves N29.3bn for road contracts’ augmentation, maintenance

…N10.6bn for lie detectors, night goggles for NDLEA

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved N29.3 billion for augmentation, maintenance and rehabilitation of three major roads across the country. The Council, chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, at the Presidential Villa, also okayed the sum of N10.6 billion for the procurement of Lie Detectors and night goggles for the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) just as it approved the sum of N3.1 billion for the construction of a power plant and access road at the Lekki Export Processing Zone. Briefing newsmen after the weekly Council meeting, the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, said the FEC approved the three different memos he presented before it.

“The first one was for the augmentation of the contract of the Zaria to Funtua section of the Zaria-Sokoto-Birnin-Kebbi highway. The augmentation was for N9.446 billion, which will result in an increase of the contract price to a total of N16.924 billion.” According to him, the augmentation was to increase the construction from 26 kilometres to a total of 64 kilometres; improve the pavement from a laterite-based pavement to a cement-based, concretemixed, stone-base pavement and provide extensive drainage works to accommodate increasing rain flow and flooding patterns. The second memorandum, he said, was presented by the ministry on behalf of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA), for the rehabilitation of the Kwara-Peta-Milda Road in Borno at N6, 271,985,441.2.

The third, he added, was rehabilitation of the Uturu- Isiukwuato-Akara road in Abia State at the cost of N13.624 billion. “Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), said he presented two memos on behalf of the NDLEA,” said Fashola, adding: “On that account, the Federal Council approved the award of contract for the supply of eye-scanning lie detectors by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency in favour of Messrs Zettabytes Technologies Limited in the sum of N498, 850,000 only, inclusive of 7.5 per cent VAT with a completion period of 90 days.”

He added that the Council equally approved the sum of N570, 825,000 for the procurement of Digital Night Vision Goggles to support the night operations of the agency. Trade and Investments Minister Otunba Niyi Adebayo, said that the Council approved contracts for infrastructure for the Nigerian Export Processing Zones Authority in one of the six special economic zones that the Export Processing Zones Authority was creating for the special economic zones in Lekki.

