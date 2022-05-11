News

FEC approves N2bn for purchase of 52 operational vehicles for Civil Defence

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Comment(0)

…to revitalize national grid

The Federal Executive Council has approved the sum of N2.02 billion for the procurement of 52 operational vehicles for the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

This was disclosed by the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, to newsmen after the weekly virtual Council meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa Wednesday.

He said of the 52 vehicles to be purchased, 27 are Buffalo Double Cabin, MG 2021 model, 15 Toyota Hilux four wheel drive premium package 2020 modal and 10 Toyota Hiace ambulance bus with full option.

He said: “This is done to enhance the capacity of the agency to combat crimes and criminality in Nigeria. It’s my belief that this will go a long way in protecting lives and property in Nigeria.”

Asked whether the bids were open to local contractors he said: “It was an open bidding exercise, and I think I saw some of our local manufacturers bid. They bid and the best and most responsive bids won the contract.

“So there is no issue about whether we discriminated against local manufacturers or preference for foreign manufacturers. That is my response to that it was an open bid.”

The Minister of State (Power), Jeddy Agba, in his comments said Council approved three major contracts aimed at enhancing the performance of the national grid with the view to improving power supply.

Present at the meeting were Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, Head of the Service of the Federation (HOCSF), Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, and Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari.

Other ministers physically present were the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu; Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu; Police Affairs, Dr. Muhammad Dingyadi and Sports and Youth Development, Sunday Dare.

Minister of State Mines and Steel, Uche Ogar, and Works and Housing, Mu’Azu Sambo were also there.

Others participated virtually from their respective offices in Abuja.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Retirees disrupt Okowa’s GEST empowerment programme

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

The Concerned Delta State Local Government Primary School Teachers Contributory Retirees (CDSLGPSTC) yesterday trooped to the streets of Asaba, Delta State capital, protesting over their unpaid gratuities and pension. They, however, trailed the Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa to the event, where he was graduating some 900 beneficiaries of the Girl Entrepreneurship Skills Training (GEST) progranme to […]
News

India Covid crisis: Hospitals buckle under record surge

Posted on Author Reporter

India’s healthcare system is buckling as a record surge in Covid-19 cases puts pressure on hospital beds and drains oxygen supplies. Families are left pleading for their relatives who are desperately ill, with some patients left untreated for hours, reports the BBC. Crematoriums are organising mass funeral pyres. On Friday India reported 332,730 new cases […]
News

Ikpeazu lauds FG’s public works programme, tasks beneficiaries on improved livelihood

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has enjoined beneficiaries of the 774,000 Federal Government extended Special Public Works programme in the state to utilize the opportunity to improve their livelihood. In his speech, during inauguration in Umuahia, Ikpeazu represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Chris Ezem said his administration was always mindful of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica