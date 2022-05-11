FEC approves N2bn for purchase of 52 operational vehicles for Civil Defence

…to revitalize national grid

The Federal Executive Council has approved the sum of N2.02 billion for the procurement of 52 operational vehicles for the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

This was disclosed by the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, to newsmen after the weekly virtual Council meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa Wednesday.

He said of the 52 vehicles to be purchased, 27 are Buffalo Double Cabin, MG 2021 model, 15 Toyota Hilux four wheel drive premium package 2020 modal and 10 Toyota Hiace ambulance bus with full option.

He said: “This is done to enhance the capacity of the agency to combat crimes and criminality in Nigeria. It’s my belief that this will go a long way in protecting lives and property in Nigeria.”

Asked whether the bids were open to local contractors he said: “It was an open bidding exercise, and I think I saw some of our local manufacturers bid. They bid and the best and most responsive bids won the contract.

“So there is no issue about whether we discriminated against local manufacturers or preference for foreign manufacturers. That is my response to that it was an open bid.”

The Minister of State (Power), Jeddy Agba, in his comments said Council approved three major contracts aimed at enhancing the performance of the national grid with the view to improving power supply.

Present at the meeting were Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, Head of the Service of the Federation (HOCSF), Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, and Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari.

Other ministers physically present were the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu; Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu; Police Affairs, Dr. Muhammad Dingyadi and Sports and Youth Development, Sunday Dare.

Minister of State Mines and Steel, Uche Ogar, and Works and Housing, Mu’Azu Sambo were also there.

Others participated virtually from their respective offices in Abuja.

