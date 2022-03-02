FEC approves N3.5bn for security screening systems, lightening of airports

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved a total sum of N3,523,592,079.60 for the procurement of security screening systems and the lighting of some airports in the country.

Briefing newsmen after the weekly FEC meeting on Wednesday chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, his spokesman, Laolu Akande, who stood in for the Minister of Aviation, said the Council approved “the supply and installation of two sets of complete high-capacity passenger security screening systems for the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at the sum of N1,193,630,980.

There was also an approval for the aviation minister for the supply and installation of airfield ground lightning materials for Lagos and Abuja as well as the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano, at the sum of N2,329,961,099.60.

Minister of Women Affairs, Ms Pauline Tallen, who also briefed correspondents, alleged that those lawmakers who voted against the clause for gender equality in the constitution amendment process in the National Assembly yesterday do not have respect for women.

She disclosed that women, in collaboration with civil society organisations, have already put in place strategies to continue pushing for affirmative action until it is realised.

Tallen said the women were strategising and intensifying advocacies ahead of the 2023 election where they intend to deploy their population, in concert with the youths, to make a political statement.

Asked why she thought the lawmakers dumped the women affirmation clause supported by the President, the minister said: “It clearly shows that the men that were against the bill don’t have any respect for women. But I am not generalizing; not all the men in the National Assembly. We have the figures: 72 men in the House of Representatives voted in support of the bill. So I’m not generalising, we are saying that, for those that don’t believe in it, we will continue to intensify advocacy for them to believe in gender equality, and the role that women can play when they are on the decision table to make Nigeria better.”

The minister also disclosed that she presented a memo on the revised National Gender Policy 2021-2026, which was approved by the Council.

The policy, she said, represented a set of minimum standards expected of the Nigerian government to meet its mandate for gender equality, good governance, accountability and being socially responsive to the needs of its vulnerable group.

Minister of Humanitarian Services and Disaster Management, Hajia Sadiya Umar-Farouk, said she presented two memos which were considered and approved by the Council.

The memos were the National Policy for the Protection and Assistance of Trafficked Persons in Nigeria and the Protocol for Identification, Safe Return and Rehabilitation of Trafficked Persons in Nigeria.

