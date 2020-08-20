News

FEC approves N3.97bn for completion of 5 federal secretariats

…okays N1.5bn for water treatment plant in FCT

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the sum of N3.975 billion as variation for the completion of Federal Secretariat buildings in Anambra, Bayelsa, Nasarawa, Osun and Zamfara states. The virtual Council meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday also okayed the sum of N1.510 billion for the phase two of the rehabilitation of Lower Usuma Dam Water Treatment Plant in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Briefing newsmen after the meeting, the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, said: “We applied to Council to revise the estimates and total cost of 16 contracts because the cost of materials had altered significantly since 2011 when these projects started and we want to complete them and these are the federal secretariat projects in Anambra, Bayelsa, Nasarawa, Osun and Zamfara states.

“The variation was for N3.975 billion total for all the five. They are handled by different contractors, but each one wanted a variation and the total sum of variation came to N3.975 billion and we sought Council’s approval and the approval was granted. So the old contract price of N13,565,621,307 has now been increased to N17,541,456,168.” The FCT Minister, Mohammed Bello, told the newsmen that the Council approved N1,510,206, 066 for the rehabilitation of the second phase of the rehabilitation of Lower Usuma Dam Water Treatment Plant.

The contract was awarded to Cupero Nigeria Limited with a completion of 12 months. According to him, the contract was originally awarded at the sum of N1,017,979,566, the additional sum approved by FEC brought the total contract sum to N2,528,187,633. The scope of work entails general rehabilitation, repairs of and replacement of electro-mechanical components and laboratory restoration, rehabilitation of chemical and chlorine buildings, and general civil engineering work.

