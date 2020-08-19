News

FEC approves N3.9bn variation in housing contracts, FCT dam rehabilitation

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved N3.9billion variation in public housing for five subsisting contracts.
This was disclosed on Wednesday by the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola at the end of the FEC meeting.
Fashola said the five contracts are secretariats in Anabra, Bayelsa, Osun, Nasarawa and Zamfara states.
Following the approval, the minister said the sum changes the full contract amount from N13.56billion to N17.54billion.
The buildings are to serve as housing for government staff.
Similarly, the Council also approved the rehabilitation of a dam in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.
FCT Minister, Muhammed Bello, who revealed this said the rehabilitation of the Lower Usuma Dam Water Treatment Plant Phase 2 would gulp N1.5billion.
The contract which will last 12 months is expected to provide water for FCT residents for the next 30 years.
President Muhammadu Buhari had presided over the FEC meeting at the State House, Abuja.
The meeting took off at exactly 10 am, and was attended by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.
Six ministers physically present included the Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Abubakar Malami; the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed.
Others included the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite, Fashola and Bello respectively.
The Head of Service of the Federation, Folasade Yemi-Esan, and other ministers joined virtually from their various offices.
Also present was the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha; the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari; and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd).

