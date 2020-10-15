FEC approves N30.2bn for Kano, Lagos roads

…okays $2m subscription for W’African Power Pool

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved N22.2 billion for the reconstruction of Apapa-Oworonsoki-Ojota Phase Section Two under Infrastructural Tax Credit Scheme. The Council also approved N8 billion augmentation for the award of contract for the dualisation of Kano-Maiduguri road about 560 kilometres).

This was disclosed by the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, who briefed newsmen after the 19th virtual Council meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday. Mohammed, who briefed alongside his colleagues, Communication and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami; Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi and Power, Mamma Saleh, said the Council approved over N30.2 billion for roads in Kano and Lagos, in a memo presented by the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola. Mohammed said: “I want to report that Fashola presented a memo, which was approved in Council today for the award of a contract for the reconstruction of the Apapa-Oworonsoki- Ojota Phase Section II, which is 8.1 kilometrestretch.

“You will recall that in 2018, the Federal Government approved an award of contract to Dangote Industry for the sum of N72 billion. By the time the award was made, there was this section of the road that was in fairly good condition. But with the construction of the Oworonsoki project coming to an end, it now makes better sense to include that section, which was fairly good.

“This contract was awarded today for the sum of N22,247,332,000. But you must know that this is one of the projects being awarded under Infrastructural Tax Credit Scheme. In other words, it is awarded to Dangote and Dangote will construct it and over the years, it will be deducted from the tax payable by the group. “It is one of various means of PPP that this administration has embraced. It is not only restricted to Oworonsoki-Apapa road, it is the same system that is being used in Obajana-Kabba road.

Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) is also using the same formula for the bridge to link Bonny and Boro in Rivers State. “Another memo, which Fashola presented, was for the award of contract for the dualisation of Kano- Maiduguri road. That is Section One. That is Kano- Wudil-Shuarin section.

This is about 560 kilometres. He sought a revision and an increment in the sum of N8 billion, which will bring the total cost of the contract to N63 billion. It was approved by council today.” Minister of Transportation, Amaechi, said Council approved the sum of N1,208,335,464.60, inclusive of 7.5 per cent tax for the supply, deployment, installation, testing and commissioning of security equipment for seven railway stations. The stations are mainly Idu, Rigasa, Jere, Kubwa, Kaduna and Kano in favour of Messrs Avonics Services Nigeria Limited, with a completion period of 12 months. The Director General of Bureau for Public Procurement (BPP), Mamman Ahmadu, said council approved the sum of N1.6 billion for e-government procurement.

He explained: “E-government procurement has the potential of improving procurement process, eliminate corruption and reduce the leak time in the procurement process itself. There have been a lot of complaints about the long time it takes to go through the due process. With the establishment of this, we will reduce that time.” Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Pantami, said council approved the national policy on virtual engagements in federal public institutions. It’s a joint memorandum between Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy and the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation.

Also, Minister of Power, Saleh, said the Council approved the sum of $2 million as the nation’s subscription to the 2020 budget of the West African Power Pool (WAPP). According to him, the specialized pool covers 14 of the 15 countries of the regional economic community, including Benin, Côte d’Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Ghana, Gambia, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Liberia, Mali, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal and Sierra Leone. Saleh said participation in the regional market will generate immediate foreign exchange for Nigeria as oil revenue has begun to dwindle.

He said: “The pool is about having synergy within the West African region. The decision has been taken by ECOWAS. It’s for the generation of electricity of the region, so as to have more constant and steady power supply. It’s like the national grid in Nigeria. So, we are going to have regional grid. It means in case there is a failure in one country, another can supplement. The $2 million is a contribution.”

