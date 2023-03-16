FEC approves N32bn for road contracts, £3.7m for power projects

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved N32 billion for road projects and another £3.7 million for projects in the Ministry of Power. Briefing journalists after the weekly meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday, the Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed, who spoke on behalf of his Works and Housing counterpart Babatunde Fashola, said: “The council also approved N15 billion for the award of contract for the construction of an access road from the existing Benin-Asaba Expressway to approach link road to the Second Niger bridge in Delta State.” He added that the Council approved N9 billion as the Revised estimated total cost of the contract for the Phase 1 dualisation of the Suleja-Minna road in Niger State. The sum of N8 billion was equally approved by the Council for the construction of Jatu Dam in the Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State to provide portable water and all-year water for farming for the community. He said the Edo State Government was to provide the sum of N2 billion as 25 percent counterpart funding for the project. The Minister of Power Abubakar Aliyu said the Council approved the sum of £3.7 million as contract variation for the construction of 33KVA substation at Nneewi and a 132kv line bay extension at Onitsha substation for the Transmission company of Nigeria.

