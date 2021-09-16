FEC approves N38.4bn for roads in five states

…okays N10.7m augmentation for Rima Water project

…as Buhari completes 34 of 116 inherited projects

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved N38.4 billion for completion of some road projects in five states. The council chaired by President Muhammmadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa yesterday also okayed N10.7 million for the augmentation of Rima water project in Sokoto State.

This came as the council said 34 out of 116 projects inherited by the Buhari administration have been completed. Briefing State House Correspondents after the meeting, the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, said the N38.4 billion approval was to complete roads in Anambra, Bayelsa, Benue, Imo and Nasarawa states. “They are not new projects, they are projects that we inherited and we are trying to complete. So essentially they relate to cost revision because of the ages of the contracts and the prices of goods that have changed,” he said.

Listed as part of the contracts awarded was the 13.5km spur of road from Onitsha-Owerri road through Okija-Ihembosi-For Ugbor to Ezinifite in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State at a review cost put at N488,980,891 and completion period of six months. The second approved projectwasacontractforthecompletion of a 20km dualization of Yenagoa road junction to Kolo, Otuoke and Bayelsa Palm in Bayelsa State.

Fashola said the contract was awarded in December 2014 but couldn’t take off becauseof militancy issuesand limitedbudgetaryallocations. The former Lagos State governor said the project has since been activated but the council approved N7.947 billionfortheadditionalwork needed to be done. Fashola said the third contract was for the completion of the 74-kilometre Nasarawa- Loko road linking Nasarawa and Benue states. According to him, the project was also inherited from the previous administration and got a review budget totaling N30 billion to be shared among three contractors on the site. The road at completion would save travel time for its users by three hours, especially those travelling from Otukpo in Benue state to Abuja. The Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, said the meeting approved N10.7 million as augmentation for the completion of Middle Rima Valley Irrigation Project in Sokoto State.

Like this: Like Loading...