News

FEC approves N38.4bn for roads in five states

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Comment(0)

…okays N10.7m augmentation for Rima Water project

…as Buhari completes 34 of 116 inherited projects

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the sum of N38.4 billion for the completion of some road projects in five states across the country.
The Council, chaired by President Muhammmadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Wednesday also okayed the sum of N10.7 million for the augmentation of the Rima water project in Sokoto State.
This came as it disclosed that 34 out of 116 projects inherited by Buhari’s administration have been completed.
Briefing State House Correspondents after the meeting, Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, said the N38.4 billion approval was to complete roads in Anambra, Bayelsa, Benue, Imo and Nasarawa states.
“They are not new projects, they are projects that we inherited and we are trying to complete. So essentially they relate to cost revision because of the ages of the contracts and the prices of goods that have changed,” he said.
Listed as part of the contracts awarded was the 13.5-kilometer spur of road from Onitsha-Owerri road through Okija-Ihembosi-For Ugbor to Ezinifite in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State at a review cost put at N488,980,891 and completion period of six months.
The second approved project was a contract for the completion of a 20-kilometer dualization of Yenagoa road junction to Kolo, Otuoke and Bayelsa Palm in Bayelsa State.
The contract, he said, was awarded in December, 2014 on the eve of the tenure of former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration but couldn’t take off because of militancy issues and limited budgetary allocations.
Fashola disclosed that the project had since been activated but the Council approved the sum of N7.947 billion for additional works that were needed to be done.
Fashola said the third contract was for the completion of the 74-kilometre Nasarawa-Loko road linking Nasarawa and Benue States, Central Nigeria.
Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, on his part said Council approved the sum of N10.7 million as augmentation for the completion of Middle Rima Valley Irrigation Project in Sokoto State.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Fayemi, el-Rufai: To avoid collapse, Nigeria needs state police, devolution of power now

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede and Baba Negedu

…Nigerians must be involved in nation-building –Sterling Bank boss •Kaduna gov to youths: Join political parties, shed entitlement mindset Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State and his Ekiti State counterpart, Kayode Fayemi, yesterday called for urgent constitutional action on state police and devolution of power to states to save Nigeria from the brink of collapse. […]
News Top Stories

Minister: No state in Nigeria without IDPs

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…FEC okays digital registration of 3m IDPs …approves N62bn for road linking Kano, Katsina states The Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Pantami, yesterday said that there was none of the 36 states of the Federation that did not have Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs). That was as the Federal Executive Council (FEC) […]
News

Ganduje orders closure of four tertiary institutions in Kano

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje on Saturday ordered the closure of four tertiary institutions in the state. On Friday Ganduje had ordered the closure of 10 boarding schools in the state. The closures were preceded by the abduction of over 300 schoolgirls in neighbouring Zamfara State.   “The Kano State Government under the able leadership […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica