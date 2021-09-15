FEC approves N38.4bn for roads in five states

…okays N10.7m augmentation for Rima Water project

…as Buhari completes 34 of 116 inherited projects

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the sum of N38.4 billion for the completion of some road projects in five states across the country.

The Council, chaired by President Muhammmadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Wednesday also okayed the sum of N10.7 million for the augmentation of the Rima water project in Sokoto State.

This came as it disclosed that 34 out of 116 projects inherited by Buhari’s administration have been completed.

Briefing State House Correspondents after the meeting, Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, said the N38.4 billion approval was to complete roads in Anambra, Bayelsa, Benue, Imo and Nasarawa states.

“They are not new projects, they are projects that we inherited and we are trying to complete. So essentially they relate to cost revision because of the ages of the contracts and the prices of goods that have changed,” he said.

Listed as part of the contracts awarded was the 13.5-kilometer spur of road from Onitsha-Owerri road through Okija-Ihembosi-For Ugbor to Ezinifite in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State at a review cost put at N488,980,891 and completion period of six months.

The second approved project was a contract for the completion of a 20-kilometer dualization of Yenagoa road junction to Kolo, Otuoke and Bayelsa Palm in Bayelsa State.

The contract, he said, was awarded in December, 2014 on the eve of the tenure of former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration but couldn’t take off because of militancy issues and limited budgetary allocations.

Fashola disclosed that the project had since been activated but the Council approved the sum of N7.947 billion for additional works that were needed to be done.

Fashola said the third contract was for the completion of the 74-kilometre Nasarawa-Loko road linking Nasarawa and Benue States, Central Nigeria.

Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, on his part said Council approved the sum of N10.7 million as augmentation for the completion of Middle Rima Valley Irrigation Project in Sokoto State.

