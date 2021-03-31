FEC approves N396bn for COVID-19 vaccination – Finance Minister

… says Military delaying supplementary budget for procurement of equipment

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, said that the Federal Government has budgeted N396 billion for the provision of COVID-19 vaccine in the 2022 Appropriation.

This came as she attributed the delay in the submission of the supplementary budget for the purchase of military hardware to the National Assembly to the failure of the military to submit the aggregate amount needed for the procurement.

Ahmed made these disclosures while fielding questions from State House Correspondents at the end of the virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC), meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja on Wednesday.

Commenting on the supplementary budget for COVID-19 vaccine, Ahmed said: “Sometime in January, the President has, based on the request by the Ministry of Health, given in principle approval for the Ministry of Health to work with the Ministry of Finance, budget and National Planning to prepare and take to the National Assembly a supplementary budget for COVID-19 vaccination.”

