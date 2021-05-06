FEC approves N3bn, $7.4m for power transmission upgrade

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved a total sum of N3 billion for procurements geared towards upgrades of the transmission system of the national grid for supply of sufficient power to the nation. The dollar components for the six projects approved for the same purpose by the council stood at $7.4 million.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Power, Mamman Saleh, in an interaction with the media after the weekly council meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa yesterday. The minister, who disclosed that power generation had improved from 3000 megawatts to over 5000 megawatts, added that the distribution companies (DisCos) would soon commence the Phase 1 of the distribution of four million meters across the country.

The projects awarded by the council amounting to over N3 billion include the award of a contract for design, manufacturing and supply of critical spare parts for Crompton Greaves 330 kV, 132 kV and 33 kV circuit breakers to Messrs. Legen Engineering Nigeria Limited in the sum of N298,339,887.04. The minister said: “The second one is the award of the contract for the procurement of 50 sets of 400 AH battery banks, 30 to 50 volts and 30 number of 110 volt battery charges for the substation used by the TCN in favour of Messrs. DTS Transformers Electric Industry Limited at the sum of N644,805,953.10.

“The third award of contract is for the procurement of 50 percent also of 132 kV isolators for the TCN in favour of Messrs. Leading Diagonal Engineering Nigeria Limited in the sum of $840,650 plus N53,900,000 within the delivery period of six months.

“The fourth one is the award of the contract for the design, manufacturing and the supply of three 60/66 MVA 132kV power transformers with accessories and 15 number of 500 kV transformers, 33/0.415kV earthing transformers for the TCN in favour of Messrs. Zhenjiang Transformers Company Limited, in the sum of N1,296,953,044.55 with delivery period of 12 months.”

“The fifth one is the award of the contract for the design, supply and installation of Optical Wire (OPGW) and Universal Optical Transportation Network System (OTN) for some critical transmission lines in favour of Messrs. Xinjiang Power and Transportation Company Limited in the sum of $6,800,743.51, plus N668,843,634.74, with a delivery period of 12 months. “The last one is the upward review of the contract for the design, manufacture, supply, installation and commissioning of 1X 100MVA, 132/33kV power transformers at Ogba Transmission Substation, Lagos, in favour of Messrs. Power Control and Appliances Limited, in the sum of $648,038.31, plus N48,342,524.18, with the delivery period of six months,” he added. According to him, the contracts are to ensure the upgrade of power supply and replacement of some obsolete and outdated equipment in order to improve supply of electricity in the country.

