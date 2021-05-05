News

FEC approves N3bn, $7.4m for upgrade of power transmission

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved a total sum of N3 billion for procurements geared towards upgrades of the transmission system to the national grid for supply of sufficient power to the nation.
The dollar components for the six projects approved for the same purpose by the Council stood at $7.4 million.
This was disclosed by the Minister of Power, Mamman Saleh, in an interaction with the media after the weekly Council meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa Wednesday.
The minister, who disclosed that power generation has improved from 3000 mega watts to over 5000 mega watts, added that the Distribution Companies (DisCos) would soon commence the Phase 1 of the distribution of 4 million meters across the country.
The projects awarded by the Council amounting to over N3 billion include the award of a contract for design, manufacturing and supply of critical spare parts for Crompton Greaves 330 kV, 132 kV and 33 kV circuit breakers to Messrs. Legen Engineering Nigeria Limited in the sum of N298,339,887.04.

