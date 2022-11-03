FEC approves N400bn for variation of contracts, maintenance of roads

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved N400 billion for variation of contracts and maintenance of roads across the country. This came as the Council chaired by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, disclosed that it also planned to stimulate dry season farming in order to avert the anticipated challenge of food shortages as a result of the ravaging flooding in the country.

Briefing newsmen after the meeting at the Presidential Villa yesterday, Senior Special Assistant to the President in the Office of the Vice President, Laolu Akande said the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, presented memos that showed the government’s continued engagement in bringing succour and resolving issues around the recent flooding.

He added that the minister equally got approval for the variation order in respect of repair works on the East/West road project affected during the recent flooding occurrences in the Niger Delta. The first memo ap-proved was for “a variation order for the East-West road project sections 1-4 from Warri to Port Harcourt, Eket, Oron, including the Oron-Eket bypass, in the sum of N260 billion, thereby increasing the total contract sum for the outstanding sections 1-4 of the East-West road projects from the sum of formerly of N246 billion now to N506 billion.

The memo was approved.” Fashola also got approval for the award of contracts for the construction of Gogora Guru Road in Yobe State, in the sum of N40 billion, with a completion time of 36 months and for the rehabilitation of the 90km Buni-Gari-Gulani road also in Yobe State in the sum of N4 billion with a completion period of 36 months.

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mahmood Abubakar, said he presented a memo on the Revised Comprehensive Emergency Preparedness and Response Plan for the highly pathogenic Avian Influenza in Nigeria (the Animal Component). The minister said while the government cannot stop flooding because it is a natural phenomenon, it will do things to mitigate the effects on the people. He disclosed that the government has already begun an assessment of the impacts of the flood and found out that many farmlands and crops were affected.

Abubakar added that while those farmers who had insured their farms would be entitled to their compensation, others without insurance would be assisted by the government. Speaking on the anticipated food shortages, he said: “We have in place an intensive plan for dry season farming.

We have gotten funding from the African Development Bank, we have some money also in our own provision, also, IFAD, that is the International Fund for Agricultural Development also just donated or grant, if you will, $5 million.” The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Olorunnimbe Mamora disclosed that he presented a memo in respect of the public-private partnership brought by NASRDA to secure a partnership on upgrading, equipping, operating and marketing of the Space Museum, and planetarium. According to him, the Council approved the memo for the project put at N3.5 billion at no cost to the government and the project would last for about 15 years. The Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Sunday Dare, told newsmen that the Council approved the memo he presented on the National Sports Industry Policy (NSIP) 2022-2026.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...