News Top Stories

FEC approves N400bn for variation of contracts, maintenance of roads

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved N400 billion for variation of contracts and maintenance of roads across the country. This came as the Council chaired by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, disclosed that it also planned to stimulate dry season farming in order to avert the anticipated challenge of food shortages as a result of the ravaging flooding in the country.

Briefing newsmen after the meeting at the Presidential Villa yesterday, Senior Special Assistant to the President in the Office of the Vice President, Laolu Akande said the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, presented memos that showed the government’s continued engagement in bringing succour and resolving issues around the recent flooding.

He added that the minister equally got approval for the variation order in respect of repair works on the East/West road project affected during the recent flooding occurrences in the Niger Delta. The first memo ap-proved was for “a variation order for the East-West road project sections 1-4 from Warri to Port Harcourt, Eket, Oron, including the Oron-Eket bypass, in the sum of N260 billion, thereby increasing the total contract sum for the outstanding sections 1-4 of the East-West road projects from the sum of formerly of N246 billion now to N506 billion.

The memo was approved.” Fashola also got approval for the award of contracts for the construction of Gogora Guru Road in Yobe State, in the sum of N40 billion, with a completion time of 36 months and for the rehabilitation of the 90km Buni-Gari-Gulani road also in Yobe State in the sum of N4 billion with a completion period of 36 months.

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mahmood Abubakar, said he presented a memo on the Revised Comprehensive Emergency Preparedness and Response Plan for the highly pathogenic Avian Influenza in Nigeria (the Animal Component). The minister said while the government cannot stop flooding because it is a natural phenomenon, it will do things to mitigate the effects on the people. He disclosed that the government has already begun an assessment of the impacts of the flood and found out that many farmlands and crops were affected.

Abubakar added that while those farmers who had insured their farms would be entitled to their compensation, others without insurance would be assisted by the government. Speaking on the anticipated food shortages, he said: “We have in place an intensive plan for dry season farming.

We have gotten funding from the African Development Bank, we have some money also in our own provision, also, IFAD, that is the International Fund for Agricultural Development also just donated or grant, if you will, $5 million.” The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Olorunnimbe Mamora disclosed that he presented a memo in respect of the public-private partnership brought by NASRDA to secure a partnership on upgrading, equipping, operating and marketing of the Space Museum, and planetarium. According to him, the Council approved the memo for the project put at N3.5 billion at no cost to the government and the project would last for about 15 years. The Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Sunday Dare, told newsmen that the Council approved the memo he presented on the National Sports Industry Policy (NSIP) 2022-2026.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FG eyes N90.7bn privatisation proceeds to finance 2022 budget

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa, Abuja

…as Buhari approves additional N300bn for national poverty reduction, retains N65bn for Niger Delta amnesty The Federal Government plans to utilize the sum of N90.7 billion expected privatisation proceeds in 2022 to finance a portion of budget deficit, analysis of 2022 budget breakdown showed. The N16.39 trillion 2022 fiscal budget carries a N6.26 trillion deficit […]
News Top Stories

Crossover services threatened as FG restricts gatherings to 50% capacity

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…as FG restricts gatherings to 50% capacity …may introduce more restrictions The annual crossover services held by religious organisations across the country is under threat as the Boss Mustapha-led Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 declared that indoor religious gatherings should be limited to 50 per cent with full compliance to public health measures. This was […]
News Top Stories

Governors decry insecurity, call G for peace, tolerance, hope

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

G  overnors from different parts of the country yesterday sent out goodwill messages to chritians across the country, who mark the Christmas celebration today. Christmas is a Christian ceremony signifying the commemoration of the birth of Jesus Christ.   Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State called on Nigerians to offer sustained prayers for God’s divine […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica