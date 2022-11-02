FEC approves N400bn for variation of contracts, maintenance of roads

…plans investments in dry season farming to avert food shortages

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved N400 billion for variation of contracts and maintenance of roads across the country.

This came as the Council chaired by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, disclosed that it also planned to stimulate dry season farming in order to avert the anticipated challenge of food shortages as a result of the ravaging flooding in the country.

Briefing newsmen after the meeting at the Presidential Villa Wednesday, Senior Special Assistant to the President in the Office of the Vice President, Laolu Akande said the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, presented memos that showed the government’s continued engagement in bringing succour and resolving issues around the recent flooding.

He added that the minister equally got approval for the variation order in respect of repair works on the East/West road project affected during the recent flooding occurrences in the Niger Delta.

