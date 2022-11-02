News

FEC approves N400bn for variation of contracts, maintenance of roads

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

…plans investments in dry season farming to avert food shortages

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved N400 billion for variation of contracts and maintenance of roads across the country.

This came as the Council chaired by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, disclosed that it also planned to stimulate dry season farming in order to avert the anticipated challenge of food shortages as a result of the ravaging flooding in the country.

Briefing newsmen after the meeting at the Presidential Villa Wednesday, Senior Special Assistant to the President in the Office of the Vice President, Laolu Akande said the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, presented memos that showed the government’s continued engagement in bringing succour and resolving issues around the recent flooding.

He added that the minister equally got approval for the variation order in respect of repair works on the East/West road project affected during the recent flooding occurrences in the Niger Delta.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Stakeholders begin campaign against extortion on S’East roads

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi

The Youth and Students Advocates for Development Initiatives (YSAD), in commemoration of the 2021 International Day for Tolerance Residents, yesterday began sensitisation of motorists and transporters in Aba, the commercial hub of the South-East, to traffic rules. New Telegraph reports that the move is aimed at helping residents to be acquainted with traffic rules to […]
News

SESSPN faults sack of UNILAG VC

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

The leadership and members the South- East and South-South Professionals of Nigeria (SESSPN), yesterday condemned in strong terms the purported sack of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) Vice Chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, by the university’s governing council. They called on the federal government to wade into the crisis to save the institution’s image. Chairman, Edo […]
News

Osun: Tijaniyyah Group applauds Oyetola’s achievements

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The leadership and members of Tijaniyyah Grassroot Mobilisation and Empowerment Initiative of Nigeria, on Saturday, expressed their readiness to work with and support the administration of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola in Osun, saying that all they had heard and seen were good things happening in Osun in the last three years. The group, during the inauguration […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica