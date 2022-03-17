News

FEC approves N43.4bn for roads, bridges, N5.7bn for NSDC

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the sum of N43.4 billion for the construction of four roads and bridges in the country. The Council, chaired by the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo also approved the sum of N5.7 billion for the construction of the National Sugar Development Council (NSDC).

Briefing journalists after the weekly Council meeting, the Minister of State for Works, Muazu Sambo, listed the projects to include the realignment of the Kano state border Birnin Kudu Bauchi state border Road in favour of Triata Nigeria limited in the total sum of N10,133,856,109 100 and 92 kobo. He said: “The second project approved is the reconstruction of a substandard bridge at Pada road in Kogi state in favour of Messrs Rosli International Limited in the sum of N4,738,135,600 with a completion period of 18 months.

“The third project is the construction of the Kaiama Kishi Road in Oyo/Kwara states in favour of Messrs Phipps infrastructure limited in the sum of N24,072,136,320 340 with a completion period of 36 months. “The last but not the least, is the reconstruction of a substandard bridge along Ihugh-Damkori- Vandeikya-General hospital junction-Ogoja Road in Benue/Cross River states in favor of MSSR Marpac Engineering Nigeria limited in the sum of N4,108,266,569 with a completion period of 24 months.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Kwara revises 2020 budget to N115bn

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

The Kwara State executive council yesterday approved the slashing of the 2020 budget to N114, 791,853,968, a 29.4 per cent decrease from the approved budget of N162,487,666,170. This was as a result of dwindling revenue arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and steep global economic slowdown. At a virtual meeting presided over by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, […]
News

Eid-el-Kabir: Let’s celebrate moderately, Sanwo-Olu, Adebule, Ashafa tell Muslims

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

As Muslims all over the world celebrate the Eidel- Kabir festival, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has rejoiced with Muslims across the country on the occasion of the Eidel- Kabir festival, urging them to celebrate moderately in the wake of the rise in cases of the COVID-19 pandemic. This was even as the former […]
News

TUC women protest rape, seek stiffer penalty

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Members of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) Women Commission yesterday staged a peaceful protest against cases of incessant rape in the country to the Lagos State House of Assembly. The women, numbering about 50 and being led by their chairperson, Comrade Oluyemisi Oyejide, lamented increase of rape cases after the COVID-19 lockdown. The protesters, however, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica