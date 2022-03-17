FEC approves N43.4bn for roads, bridges, N5.7bn for NSDC

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the sum of N43.4 billion for the construction of four roads and bridges in the country. The Council, chaired by the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo also approved the sum of N5.7 billion for the construction of the National Sugar Development Council (NSDC).

Briefing journalists after the weekly Council meeting, the Minister of State for Works, Muazu Sambo, listed the projects to include the realignment of the Kano state border Birnin Kudu Bauchi state border Road in favour of Triata Nigeria limited in the total sum of N10,133,856,109 100 and 92 kobo. He said: “The second project approved is the reconstruction of a substandard bridge at Pada road in Kogi state in favour of Messrs Rosli International Limited in the sum of N4,738,135,600 with a completion period of 18 months.

“The third project is the construction of the Kaiama Kishi Road in Oyo/Kwara states in favour of Messrs Phipps infrastructure limited in the sum of N24,072,136,320 340 with a completion period of 36 months. “The last but not the least, is the reconstruction of a substandard bridge along Ihugh-Damkori- Vandeikya-General hospital junction-Ogoja Road in Benue/Cross River states in favor of MSSR Marpac Engineering Nigeria limited in the sum of N4,108,266,569 with a completion period of 24 months.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...