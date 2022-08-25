News Top Stories

FEC approves N43.6bn for road construction in 4 N’East states

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) yesterday approved N43.6 billion for road construction in Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Gombe and Bauchi states. The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Umar Farouq said this when briefing State House correspondents at the end of the meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa. According to her, the memos for the construction and rehabilitation of roads in the terrorized region were presented by her on behalf of the North East Development Commission (NEDC) and approved by the Council. Farouq said N13, 553,902,668.95 would be spent on the 22.5km Ngom-Koshebe and Ngom-Zabarmari- Gongulong-Kajari road in Borno. The minister said the reconstruction of the 53km Gombe-Abba to Kriffy road in Gombe and Bauchi would cost N11, 697,355,449.61.

She said: “The other road is the 54km Mutayi-Ngalda road in Yobe with a contract sum of N12, 199,182,845.70. “The fourth one is the one for Adamawa State, Garkida road, it has a contract sum of N6, 202,214,413.29 inclusive of 7.5 VAT. Garkida road in Adamawa State located at the fringes of the Sambisa Forest.” The Minister of Works and Housing Babatunde Fashola said the meeting also approved N11.16 billion for the reconstruction of the Mushin-NNPC-Ejigbo- Apapa-Oshodi road to be completed in 20 months. The former Lagos State governor also said the meeting approved the refund of the money spent on repairs of federal roads by three states.

The beneficiaries are Kebbi N6.7 billion and N2.4 billion for Taraba. He said the money is part of the debts inherited from the Goodluck Jonathan government. Fashola added that about N477 billion had been paid to 24 states as a refund for their interventions on federal roads before Buhari came into power. The Minister of Transportation Mu’Azu Sambo said the Council approved N1, 491,065,722.72 for the procurement of spare parts and repairs of a critical crane owned by the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC). The Minister of Federal Capital Territory Mohammed Bello said FEC approved N718.4 million for the security and surveillance of the 45km Abuja light rail tracks and stations.

 

