FEC approves N44.5bn for water, roads in 10 states, FCT

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the sum of N44.5 billion for rehabilitation of roads in 10 states – Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Cross River, Nasarawa, Lagos, Ogun, Kogi, Edo, Yobe and Delta and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Council, chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari, according to the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, who briefed newsmen after the weekly meeting yesterday, approved the sum of N8.1 billion for the completion of the road rehabilitation projects in the 10 states.

Fashola said the Ministry of Works and Housing presented a memorandum on behalf of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) for general repairs, emergency repairs and maintenance of roads and critical intervention on 10 roads in different parts of Nigeria.

The repair works are: the maintenance of Ikot Ekpene-Itu road in Cross River state, repair and maintenance of Onitsha-Aguleri- Adani road in Anambra State; the general maintenance of Nasarawa-Toto- Abaji road; reinstatement of failed pavement sections on the Zuba-Abaji road in the FCT; major maintenance repairs along Atan-Agbara in the border of Lagos and Ogun states along Badagry area; general maintenance of Okene-Adogo-Ajaokuta- Itobe road in Kogi State; the construction of Aden bridge between Okada and Ogbogui-Abangbe spur to Benin-Shagamu dual carriageway in Edo State; general maintenance repairs of Potiskum-Fika- Ngalda-Gombe road in Yobe State; general maintenance repairs of Benin-Asaba- Onitsha dual carriageway, that is existing road to the Niger Bridge, and general maintenance repairs of the Warri-Benin carriageway in Delta state.

The total sum of these contracts was N8,180,948,137.50. The Council also approved the award of contract for the procurement of Field Materials (chiefly, Alum and Gaseous Chlorine) for Water Treatment by the Federal Capital Territory Water Board.

Minister of the FCT, Mohammed Bello, said Council approved contracts for water treatment projects and roads within the territory, to the tune N31,630,221,349 He said the approval given for road contracts was in favour of an upwards review of some roads within the territory.

Minister of Power, Sale Mamman, on his part, said Council approved over N4.7 billion for the power sector. He said: “The FEC approved two memos from the Ministry of Power. One is the revised estimated total cost in the contract of construction of infrastructure at the National Power Training Institute of Nigeria permanent site in Abuja. The total cost is N88.046 million.

“The second approval by the Council is the extension of the contract time for the consultancy service in the project management and supervision of the ongoing construction of Zungeru at the power project in the sum of $3.5 million and N3.4 billion equivalent to N4.7 billion.”

