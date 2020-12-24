News Top Stories

FEC approves N44.5bn for water, roads in 10 states, FCT

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Abuja Comment(0)

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the sum of N44.5 billion for rehabilitation of roads in 10 states – Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Cross River, Nasarawa, Lagos, Ogun, Kogi, Edo, Yobe and Delta and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

 

The Council, chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari, according to the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, who briefed newsmen after the weekly meeting yesterday, approved the sum of N8.1 billion for the completion of the road rehabilitation projects in the 10 states.

 

Fashola said the Ministry of Works and Housing presented a memorandum on behalf of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) for general repairs, emergency repairs and maintenance of roads and critical intervention on 10 roads in different parts of Nigeria.

The repair works are: the maintenance of Ikot Ekpene-Itu road in Cross River state, repair and maintenance of Onitsha-Aguleri- Adani road in Anambra State; the general maintenance of Nasarawa-Toto- Abaji road; reinstatement of failed pavement sections on the Zuba-Abaji road in the FCT; major maintenance repairs along Atan-Agbara in the border of Lagos and Ogun states along Badagry area; general maintenance of Okene-Adogo-Ajaokuta- Itobe road in Kogi State; the construction of Aden bridge between Okada and Ogbogui-Abangbe spur to Benin-Shagamu dual carriageway in Edo State; general maintenance repairs of Potiskum-Fika- Ngalda-Gombe road in Yobe State; general maintenance repairs of Benin-Asaba- Onitsha dual carriageway, that is existing road to the Niger Bridge, and general maintenance repairs of the Warri-Benin carriageway in Delta state.

 

The total sum of these contracts was N8,180,948,137.50. The Council also approved the award of contract for the procurement of Field Materials (chiefly, Alum and Gaseous Chlorine) for Water Treatment by the Federal Capital Territory Water Board.

 

Minister of the FCT, Mohammed Bello, said Council approved contracts for water treatment projects and roads within the territory, to the tune N31,630,221,349 He said the approval given for road contracts was in favour of an upwards review of some roads within the territory.

 

Minister of Power, Sale Mamman, on his part, said Council approved over N4.7 billion for the power sector. He said: “The FEC approved two memos from the Ministry of Power. One is the revised estimated total cost in the contract of construction of infrastructure at the National Power Training Institute of Nigeria permanent site in Abuja. The total cost is N88.046 million.

 

“The second approval by the Council is the extension of the contract time for the consultancy service in the project management and supervision of the ongoing construction of Zungeru at the power project in the sum of $3.5 million and N3.4 billion equivalent to N4.7 billion.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Katsina Boys: Group holds national prayers for safe return of students, wisdom for armed forces leadership

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The National Inter-Faith and Religious Organizations for Peace (NIFROP), on Tuesday, held a one-day national prayer session for the safe return of abducted Katsina students and the leadership of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.  According to the group, the best way to get the nation out of the clutches of agents of darkness hell-bent on bringing […]
News

#EndSARS protests: Amnesty raises alarm over ‘escalating attacks’

Posted on Author Reporter

  Rights group Amnesty International has raised concern about “escalating violence” in Nigeria against the #EndSars protest movement. Armed thugs had attacked protesters at the headquarters of the central bank in the capital, Abuja, it said. For their part, police accused people “posing” as protesters of looting weapons, and torching police buildings in southern Edo […]
News

Spider’s venom can tackle pain in irritable bowel syndrome

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyem

Researchers in Australia have disclosed that the venom from one of the largest spiders in the world may bring the hope to ease the gut pain suffered by millions of people with the irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).   According to the findings of the new study published in the journal ‘Pain,’ there were hundreds of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: