FEC approves N459b contracts for Transportation Ministry, NDLEA barracks

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved N459 billion for projects in the Ministry of Transportation and construction of barracks for personnel of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA). Contracts approved in the Transport Ministers were for the construction and supply of customised Fire Service Search and Rescue vans for the Nigerians Ports Authority (NPA) for extrication of accident victims at the cost of N510,934,600, and for the procurement of rolling-stock operation and maintenance equipment for Kano-Maradi standard gauge rail line at the cost of $984,722,392. Briefing newsmen after the weekly Council meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa yesterday, Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Sambo, said: “The first agency was the Nigerian Ports Authority which sought to provide for the award of contract for the construction and supply of customized Fire Service search and rescue vans for extrication of accident victims.

“For Rivers Ports, Port Harcourt, Lagos Port complex, Tin Can Island Port and Marina headquarters, all in Lagos, Council considered the memorandum and approved the award of the contract as recommended. “And reviewed by the Bureau of Public Procurement in the sum of N510,934,600 inclusive of seven and a half percent VAT with a completion period of nine months in favour of Messrs All Works Commercial Company Limited. “The second memorandum presented by the ministry was on behalf of the ministry itself but for the ultimate management by the Nigerian Railway Corporation.

“The memorandum sought council, consideration and approval for the award of contract for the procurement of rolling stock operation and maintenance equipment for Kano- Maradi standard gauge rail line that is currently under construction. “The contract was awarded to Messers Motor Engine Nigeria Limited who are the contractors handling this particular project in the sum of $984,722,302.05 inclusive of seven and a half percent verse with a completion period of four years.” The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, spoke on the contract award approved for the construction of barracks for personnel of the NDLEA at the total cost of N5,157,265,770, stressing the need to provide them with security because of the threat from drugs criminals.

Malami said the NDLEA has in the recent past made 18,940 arrests with drugs worth N40 billion recovered and 2,904 convictions recorded. According to him, this feat made the NDLEA officials open to attack from the drug barons and therefore made it necessary tomorrow for security for the officials by providing barracks for them. “Accordingly, two contracts were awarded and the companies that were awarded the contract Whitchino Engineering Limited, was awarded the contract for the construction of accommodation for Narcotics Superintendents and Narcotic Assistant blocks, each consisting six numbers of three bedroom, semi-detached flats, 12 flats, and five blocks each, consisting 16 number one bedroom terraces plots, 80 plots total 92 plots at the cost of N2,267,785,450. 83. “And the second contract was awarded to JP Sigma Nigeria limited in the sum of N2,889,480,320.55 and they are to construct accommodation for narcotics superintendents and narcotics agents, two blocks each consisting six numbers, three bedroom, semi-detached flats, 12 flats and 11 blocks, each consisting eight numbers two bedrooms, semi-detached flats 89 flats total 12 plus 88 which makes 100 flats. So, the Council memo was taken. And it was accordingly approved by the Council.” The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mohammed Abubakar, on his part, said his Ministry presented a memo on the revised 2022 National Agricultural Seed Policy. He noted that the country had been operating on the 2010 policy, which was revised in 2015 before the latest revision in 2022. According to him, the revision became necessary because of the need to have improved seeds.

Like this: Like Loading...