FEC approves N5.1bn for oxygen plants

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the sum of N5.1 billion for the construction of oxygen production plants across the nation’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Briefing journalists after the weekly Council meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday, Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Muhammed, said FEC also okayed the sum of N9.2 billion to be paid as insurance premium for the Federal Government employees, public servants, paramilitary and the intelligence community for the year 2021/2022.

This, according to him, was part of the government’s programme that would take care of the welfare of all the public employees in order to ensure adequate compensation at death. The minister also disclosed that the Council approved the sum of N1,127,945,000 for the Aviation ministry for direct procurement of the design, manufacture and supply of aviation security uniforms and assessment to Messrs Senotech Nigeria limited working in partnership with the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON).

