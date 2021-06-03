News

FEC approves N5.1bn for oxygen plants

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the sum of N5.1 billion for the construction of oxygen production plants across the nation’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Briefing journalists after the weekly Council meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday, Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Muhammed, said FEC also okayed the sum of N9.2 billion to be paid as insurance premium for the Federal Government employees, public servants, paramilitary and the intelligence community for the year 2021/2022.

This, according to him, was part of the government’s programme that would take care of the welfare of all the public employees in order to ensure adequate compensation at death. The minister also disclosed that the Council approved the sum of N1,127,945,000 for the Aviation ministry for direct procurement of the design, manufacture and supply of aviation security uniforms and assessment to Messrs Senotech Nigeria limited working in partnership with the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON).

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Seek alternative sources of income, Osinbajo charges NIPSS

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

  Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has charged the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) to be proactive and source for alternative means of generating funds aside from relying solely on budgetary allocations.   Osinbajo gave this charge yesterday while inaugurating the Senior Executive Course 43 of NIPSS at the Presidential Villa. According to […]
News

Araraume emerges Imo North senatorial candidate

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

Following two different primaries in two different locations, Senator Ifeanyi Araraume emerged victorious in the All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries for the Imo North Senatorial by-election held yesterday. However, Araraume was declared winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries for the Imo North senatorial by-election yesterday. Two factions of the party held parallel primaries […]
News

Armed Forces Day : PMB Ushers In Salvation At Last

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Jesus Christ acquiesced to his challengers because he was on a divine mission. So, it was needless disrupting the course of its divine fulfilment. Nigeria’s leadership by President Muhammadu Buhari aligns with the same tenor. Like Christ, the President is on a messianic, redemptive and regenerative mission in Nigeria. He came with an unalloyed mind […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica