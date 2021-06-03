News

FEC approves N5.1bn for oxygen plants

…okays N9.2bn for insurance premium for life insurance for civil servants

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the sum of N5.1 billion for the construction of oxygen production plants across the nation’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Briefing newsmen after the weekly Council meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday, Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Muhammed, who made this known, also disclosed that the FEC also okayed the sum of N9.2 billion to be paid as insurance premium for the Federal Government employees, public servants, paramilitary and the intelligence community for the year 2021/2022.

This, according to him, was part of the government’s programme that would take care of the welfare of all the public employees in order to ensure adequate compensation at death. The minister also disclosed that the Council approved the sum of N1,127,945,000 for the Aviation ministry for direct procurement of the design, manufacture and supply of aviation security uniforms and assessment to Messrs Senotech Nigeria limited working in partnership with the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON). The Council approved the variation of N244 million to augment the completion of the Idemili-Utaba- Unoyike-Onistha road in Delta State (phase 1).

The project was started in 2014 and is currently at 37 percent completion. With the augmentation, the total cost of the project is now N16.6 billion. Muhammed equally disclosed that the Council approved the memo presented by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investments, which he described as of critical importance to the nation’s infrastructure development.

