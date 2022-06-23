FEC approves N51bn for contract reviews, refund to Yobe

The Federal Executive Council (FEC), has approved a total of N51,003,698535 for contracts, including variations, across ministries. This came as the Council approved refund of N477 billion to 24 states for the rehabilitation or reconstruction of federal roads, including the N18 billion okayed for Yobe State yesterday.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Muhammed, who briefed newsmen yesterday after a weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari, at the Presidential Villa. Muhammed equally spoke on memoranda presented by ministers of Works and Housing, and that of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), while the Ministers of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo, and his Labour and Employment counterpart, Chris Ngige, spoke on the approvals they secured for the interests of their ministries. Mohammed said the Ministry of Works and Housing received approvals for two memoranda, one being a revised cost for the construction of the Yola- Hong-Mubi Road, which was put at N29,826,449,000; and the approval for a refund of N18,663,843,109 to Yobe State for works done on federal roads and bridges.

