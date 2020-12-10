FEC approves N58.5bn for FCT, Kano, Kaduna, Plateau roads

…okays N1.1bn for Maiduguri Airport expansion, insurance premium

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved N58,585,225,000 for the construction of roads in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and others in Kano, Kaduna and Plateau states. The Council, chaired by President Muhammmadu Buhari, yesterday, also okayed the sum of N1,109,668,557.15 for the expansion of Maiduguri Airport and the settlement of insurance premiums on Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN)’s assets.

Briefing newsmen after the meeting, the FCT Minister, Mohammed Bello, said in line with government’s plans to open up rural areas in the FCT, the Council approved the revised estimated total cost/augmentation of the contract for the construction of Yaba-Kpahe Road, in Kwali/Abaji area council in the Federal Capital Territory at the sum of N431,640,286. According to him, the road on completion will enhance economic development of the area and guarantee food security and peace in the FCT.

The contract, awarded to Messrs COAN with the completion date of 12 months, was initially at N914,189,200 and with the augmentation, the total sum now stands at N1,345,829,486. The minister added that the Council also approved the revised estimated total cost/augmentation and change in scope of the contract for the construction of one service carriageway of inner northern expressway from Ring Road III to Ring Road IV – Abuja industrial Park. The road meant to link to the Territory’s system in order to enhance the planned industrialization of the corridor is to be completed within 24 months.

The contract is awarded to Messrs Salini Nigeria Ltd. at the cost of N7,302,585,139. The contract sum increased from N7,179,322,294 to N14,481,907,414. Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fasola, in his comments said he presented a memorandum for the award of contract for the construction of two roads: the Yakassai-Badume- Damagum-Makinzali Road in Kano, in favour of CCECC for N12.157 billion and the rehabilitation of the Kaduna-Kanbegua-Jos Road, linking Kaduna and Plateau states, in favour of Setraco Nigeria Limited, for N38.701 billion and the proposals were approved by the Council.

Information and Culture Minister, Lai Mohammed, who stood in for his Aviation counterpart, said Hadi Sirika presented two memos. The first, he said, was a contract for the expansion of the apron at the Maiduguri Airport at N719,117,868.60 awarded to Luvaslink Projects Limited.

“The expansion of the Maiduguri Airport has become necessary because of the increased traffic at the airport. The apron of an airport is actually that area where aircraft manoeuvres are made, where they turn, where they park.

“Because of the increased traffic, that apron has to be expanded to avoid accidents,” he explained. The second contract is one awarded to Zenith General Insurance Company and 19 other insurance companies to insure assets, such as terminal buildings in 22 airports belonging to the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN). The contract is in the sum of N390,550,687.45. Both memos were approved by Council today.

Meanwhile, the FEC also granted ratification for the Nigerian Road Safety Stratreduce road accidents by 50 per cent and make travelling safe across the country. Disclosing this at the briefing, Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Mr. Clement Agba, said the newly ratified NRSS II was an improvement on the NRSS I, which was operated between 2014 and 2018. Five ministers, including Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen; Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouk; Information and Culture, Mohammed, as well as Ministers of State for Mines and Steel Development, Uche Ogah; and Works and Housing, Abubakar Aliyu, briefed council on the outcomes of their post-#EndSARS protests engagements in Plateau, Zamfara, Kwara, Abia, and Yobe states respectively.

