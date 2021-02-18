FEC approves N62bn for road, water, other projects

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved N62 billion for the execution of projects in Ministries of Works and Housing, Water Resources and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The Council, chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari, at its sitting in the Presidential Villa yesterday, also honoured the late Lagos State governor, Alhaji Lateef Jakande, who served as a cabinet member between 1993 and 1995.

Briefing newsmen after the meeting, Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, said all the four memos he presented to the Council were approved. According to him, the first was the Benin-Ore- Ajebandele Road, particular the section from Ajebandele to Shagamu.

He said: “The redesigning of the shoulders and pavement provision necessitated a revised estimated total cost of N22.879 billion to take the contract from original sum of N71.6 billion to N92.5 billion. The stretch involved is 99 kilometres from kilometre 162 to 261. Council approved that review of total estimated cost in favour of Messers RCC construction firm.

“Council also approved the contract for the Akwanga- Keffi-Makurdi highway, an existing contract executed under the China-EXIM loan by China Habour Engineering Construction Company (CHECK). This is a sub-contract within the contract, which is the construction of a nine-way underground cable and telecommunication facility dock over the length of 255 kilometres for the sum of N46.25 billion.

“The third memo approved is the design and equipping of an automation process for the issuance of Certificate of Occupancy (CofO) in respect of Federal Government lands. The contract sum is N976,037,330 in favour of IQ Systems with completion period of 10 months.

“The fourth memo was for the construction of 4×20 meters span bridge at kilometre 18 along Langtang- Wase Road in Plateau State for N2.867 billion to Metropolitan Construction Nigeria Limited.” Minister of Water Resources, Engr. Adamu, in his presentation, said his ministry presented two contracts, which were also approved. Minister of the FCT, Mallam Muhammed Bello, disclosed that his ministry presented five memos, all of which were approved, including the review of the N19.5 billion Southern Parkway project.

