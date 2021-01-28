News

FEC approves N8.1bn for Zamfara roads, monitoring equipment

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved a total sum of N8.1 billion for the rehabilitation of emergency roads constructed in Zamfara State and the contract for the procurement of an information and communication technology device to monitor lads across the country.

The Council, chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday also okayed the sum of N1.4 billion for the contract for the provision of solar street lights in Abuja and another N124 million for the variation of the contract for the construction of sub-station projects in Lanlate and Abeokuta, Ogun State. Briefing newsmen after the weekly meeting, Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, explained that the emergency roads repair done in Zamfara State in 2016 was damaged by heavy rainfall leading to the washing out of Gumi bridge, Dakitawa, Kebbi to Sokoto State border, Gusau to Talata Mafara to Sokoto border.

Fashola said: “The contract was awarded under the Public Procurement Act in emergency situations as provisional contracts. So, we had to go through procurement process, file reports of completion and then come to seek ratification. So, the work had since been completed, but the paper work has now led us here. And the ratification was granted today by FEC for N7,923,706,078.86.”

On the acquisition of technology for road monitoring, the minister said: “The importance of deploying ICT now perhaps would be better appreciated when it is understood that we have over 13,000 kilometres of road networks at different stages of construction or rehabilitation as at the close of December 2020. And those 13,000 plus kilometres are manifest in over 700 differ-ent contracts. Upon full deployment, one of the things you will see is that citizens will be expected to become army of reporters providing us with information so that we can respond more quickly. Because, this will be a web-based reporting and monitoring system,” Fashola said.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, who stood in for his Federal Capital Territory (FCT) counterpart, Mohammed Bello, disclosed that the Council approved the sum of N1.146,659,500 for the award of contract for the installation of solar street lighting for the Karshi-Jikwoyi dual carriage road in Abuja. The project is a 20-kilometre street lighting project and the area hosts some very strategic institutions such as the Treasury Academy, new Correctional Centre which is under construction and it also houses the Federal Science College, the Armed Forces Post Service Housing Scheme in addition to Police Housing Scheme, among others.

Minister of State for Power, Goddy Jeddy-Agba, said Council approved N124.2 million for the variation of contract for the construction of sub-stations projects in Lanlate and Abeokuta. Minister of Industry Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo, said the Council approved the National Quality Policy. According to him, the policy is to ensure goods exported out of Nigeria are accepted in the countries to which they are being exported. Adebayo said the council also approved the Nigerian/ Hungarian Trade Agreement.

“The whole essence is for Nigerian businessmen to have access to exporting their goods to Hungary and to further increase trade between the two countries,” he said. The minister added that the Council also approved a N50 million variation of power contract in the Kano Free Trade Zone.

