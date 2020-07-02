FEC approves N8.9bn for Abuja roads, Lagos Airport

The Federal executive Council (FEC) has approved the total sum of N8.9 billion for the construction of roads in Abaji Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja and extension of the runway at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos.

The virtual FEC chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday approved N6.7 billion for the Abuja roads while it okayed N2,272,838,724.84 for the extension of the Lagos Airport.

The FCT Minister, Mohammed Bello, said: “During the FEC, I presented two memos on the FCT and both were on infrastructure projects in the satellite towns. The first one is the award for the construction of a road linking Yaba to Gurdi road in Abaji Area Council and that contract was approved for N4,648, 255,381.42 with a completion period of 20 months.

“Already, the company is constructing the road linking Yaba town to the main Abuja-Lokoja expressway. So this road is meant to open up the rural community which is very agrarian with a lot of water resources. As a matter of fact, it is the area where we usually have the FCT fishing festival.

“The second contract is for the third phase of the construction of roads within the city of Abaji which is in the southern tip of the FCT. This is about 8.4 kilometres and is intended to complement the other roads that are already there. The contract is in the sum of N2,128,176,102.50 with a completion period of six months and this will upgrade the infrastructure in Abaji town.”

On the airport project, the Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika, said: “In Council, Aviation Ministry presented a memo for a revised estimated total cost for the extension and asphalt overlay of the Murtala Mohammed Airport runway, which was to reconstruct and rehabilitate the taxiway. The sum involved is N2,272,838,724.84 and it has completion time of 12 months.”

Sirika added that the extension and rehabilitation of the runway was essential for the city of Lagos because it will improve the safety of the airport.

“This central taxiway is very critical to the operations of Lagos; it improves the efficiency and safety of that particular airport. It has been abandoned for the last 16 years or thereabout and in our own efforts to ensure that all projects are completed for the benefit of the country, its future and its fortune, in the wisdom of the Council chaired by the President, we approved that project and, God willing, that project will be delivered by this time next year,” he said.

