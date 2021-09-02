FEC approves N86bn for A’Ibom road, Aviation

The Federal Government has approved N86.035 billion for the dualization of the Odukpani- Itu-Ikot-Ekpene Highway in Akwa Ibom State and for four airport projects. At Wednesday’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting chaired President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, government also approved the National Policy for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs). On the road contract, The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, said the council approved N79.649 billion for the dualization of the 26-kilometre Odukpani-Itu-Ikot Ekpene road in relation to the section from Oku Iboku Power Plant to Abak of about 26 kilometre stretch.

The project awarded to Messrs Sematech Nigeria Ltd is expected to be completed over 16 months. On the airport projects, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, who stood in for the Minister of Aviation Hadi Sirika, said contracts for work on the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos; Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja; Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano; and Katsina Airport in Katsina were approved at the meeting.

He said: “For Lagos, it is for the expansion of the terminal building at domestic terminal GAT for the sum of N2, 817, 579, 271.99. For the Katsina airport, it is for the expansion of the airport’s apron awarded at N527, 353, 095.12.

“There is also the expansion of Lagos cargo apron areas awarded at N1,982. 943, 242.31. “Council also approved the expansion of Abuja domestic apron areas at N795, 976, 947.34 and also the expansion of Kano apron area at the cost of N1, 059, 120, 254.37,” The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajia Sadiya Umar, put the number of IDPs in the country at 2.3 million. She said the National Policy for Internally Displaced Persons’ overall goal was to strengthen institutional mechanism and frameworks for the realization of rights, dignity and wellbeing of the vulnerable.

Umar said: “With the approval of this policy today, a multi-sectorial structure will fully emerge, which will ensure a coordinated operational and strategic response to all the humanitarian challenges our nation is facing, provid-ing practical and actionable solutions that will resolve internal displacement in the country.” On the proposal for the setting aside of five per cent of the works ministry’s annual budget as contingency fund for road repairs, Fashola said such would provide the money needed for emergencies. Responding to reports on the collapse of a portion of Lokoja-Kabba road a few days ago, the minister said it was caused by nature and ageing.

He said: “We expect that these things will happen, but we don’t know where it will happen every time. So, we’ve been proposing that Nigeria should have an emergency provision in works budget, but we haven’t been successful enough. There must be a contingency, a sizable sum, because when we see failures, last year, we had a problem like that in Kebbi, where roads were washed away.

We couldn’t respond because we didn’t have the resources. But we will lean on FERMA.” Asked to be specific on the contingency fund, he said: “Traditionally back in Lagos when I was governor, I think we used to provide about five 5% of our capital expenditure as a contingency fund for emergencies. Something between three and 5% varies across the world.”

