FEC approves N9.6bn refund to Plateau, Borno for interventions on FG’s road projects

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved a total sum of N9.6 billion as refund for Plateau and Borno states on previous interventions on federal government roads in their domains. The Council, chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari, also approved the N3.7 billion for the construction of Senate Buildings in both Osun State University, Osogbo and the Federal University, Lokoja.

The Council equally okayed the sum of N1.6 billion for the sewage contracts at the Liberty Free Trade Zone in Akwa-Ibom. Briefing journalists after the weekly meeting, Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, said the sum of N6,601,769,470.99 outstanding for Plateau state was approved for payment while the sum of N3,084,787,113.34 was okayed as refund for Borno State. Fashola also disclosed that he presented a memoran dum seeking to inform Council about the commencement of a procurement process for a Central Clearing House for the operations of Toll Plaza concessionaires following the administration’s resolve to return tolling on Nigerian roads.

He said: “Two weeks ago, we also approved the full business case for the concessioning of nine federal roads, which will include the concessionaires completion of those roads and also tolling operations, ambulance services, vehicle recovery services and so on.” Speaking also, Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, disclosed that the Council approved the memo for the construction of the Senate Building in Osun State University, in Osogbo.

 

