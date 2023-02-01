News

FEC approves N9.6bn refund to Plateau, Borno states for interventions on FG’s road projects

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Comment(0)

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved N9.6 billion as refund for Plateau and Borno states on previous interventions on Federal Government roads in their domains.

The Council, chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari, also approved the N3.7 billion for the construction of Senate Buildings in both the Osun State University, Osogbo and the Federal University, Lokoja.

The Council equally okayed the sum of N1.6 billion for the sewage contracts at the Liberty Free Trade Zone in Akwa-Ibom.

Briefing newsmen after the weekly meeting, Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola disclosed that the sum of N6,601,769,470.99 outstanding for Plateau state was approved for payment while the sum of N3,084,787,113.34 was okayed as refund for Borno State

Fashola also disclosed that he presented a memorandum seeking to inform Council about the commencement of a procurement process for a Central Clearing House for the operations of toll plaza concessionaires following the administration’s resolve to return tolling on Nigerian roads.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Insecurity: Advocacy group applauds CDS’ zonal meetings with veterans

Posted on Author Reporter

  Our Reporter The ongoing efforts by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, to address the security challenges assailing the nation, have received commendation from a civil society organisation, the Unity Advocacy Group (UAG). Specifically, the UAG said the geo-political meetings the CDS has been holding with retired senior military officers, were […]
News

Report on Magu’s probe‘ll surprise Nigerians –Presidency

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

The Presidency has urged Nigerians to brace up for surprises on the possible findings of the panel probing the suspended acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, when the report is finally submitted.   Speaking yesterday on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ programme, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on […]
News

AT UNESCO CONFERENCE, TAM-GEORGE TASKS LEADERS TO EMBRACE DIGITAL EDUCATION.

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Austin Tam-George a communication and educational consultant, has urged African leaders to rethink the educational delivery methods in schools across the continent, following the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Tam-George made the call at a recent virtual conference organized by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), to evaluate research findings on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica