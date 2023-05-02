News

FEC Approves Over N184bn For Maitama 2 Infrastructure Projects

There was a sigh of relief by both allottees and residents as the Federal Executive Council (FEC) over N184 billion for infrastructure projects in the newly created Maitama II District, in Abuja.

New Telegraph gathered that the approval came after the Management of Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) presented a memo before FEC.

It was gathered that allottees in the district, for the past four years had expected the kick off of the infrastructure projects, to enable them have access to their allocated land.

New Telegraph also learnt that development in the new district, is expected to improve living conditions of the surrounding communities, as critical access roads would be opened.

The memo presented by the Federal capital development Authority revealed that the contract for the project has been awarded to Dantata and Sawoe Company.

