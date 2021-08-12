FEC approves over N498.2m for TCN contracts

…okays tolling for federal dual-carriageways

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved $2,541 million as off-shore and N489.230 million onshore for four contracts to be executed in Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) in Ministry of Power. The FEC chaired by the Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo, at the Presidential Villa yesterday, also okayed both electronic and manual tolling of federal dual-carriage ways across the country. Briefing journalists after the Council meeting, the Minister of Power, Engr. Sale Mamman, disclosed that he presented four memos which were approved.

He said: “One is the supply and installation of motorised portable hydraulic compressor for the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) in favour of Messrs Intern Equipment Nigeria Limited with the sum of $502,950 plus N15,800,000. “The second approval was also received for the award of the contract for the supply and delivery of three sets of online partial discharge measurement and monitoring equipment for the TCN in favour of Messrs T and D Technology Limited in the sum of $ 874,800 offshore plus N240.100 million onshore with a delivery period of nine months; the third approval was the award of the contract for the repairs of 100 MVA and four sets of 60 MVA 132 33 power transformers for TCN in favour of GT Engineering Limited in the sum of $ 661,220 offshore and N127.758 million onshore with a delivery period of 12 months and on the last one, approval was also granted for the contract for procurement of 10 sets of 330 KV and 30 sets of 133 KV circuit breaker for the TCN in favour of Horsepower Engineering Trading Limited in the sum of $502,719 plus N114.571 million with a delivery period of six months.”

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, told newsmen that the Council approved a broad policy that will guide the tolling of federal roads. According to him, the policy was arrived at after meticulous consultations with relevant agencies, stakeholders and road users across the country.

Though he said the tolling would not start until the roads were made motorable, Fashola disclosed that only dual carriageways of 35,000 kilometers of the federal roads would be eligible for tolling by the federal government. According to him, dual carriageways represent only 5,050 kilometres out of 35,000 kilometres meaning that about 14.3 per cent of total federal dual carriage-ways would be tolled. He said that the Council approved that the funds realised from the tolls be used for maintenance, construction of new roads and also to paying the investors who invest in building or completing a road and then take a concession on it. Fashola disclosed that for ease of audit and transparency, the tolls would be largely collected electronically while others without electronics facilities would be collected manually.

Users to be exempted from tolls are bicycles, pedal cycles, trycycles and motorcycles because they are used mainly by disadvantaged members of the community. Others to be exempted were diplomatic, military and para military vehicles. Those living around the toll plazas would also be granted discounts. According to him, the approved tolling policy allows both states and local governments to toll their roads in consistence with their local laws. The minister disclosed that vehicles have been variously graded and categorised with cars to pay N200, SUVs and Jeeps, N300, private busses, N300, commercial buses N150 and luxury buses and trucks paying N500.

