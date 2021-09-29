FEC approves paternity leave, virtual meetings, others in revised PSR

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the revised Public Service Rules (PSR) containing paternity leave for men and legalization of virtual meetings in government ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) amongst others.

Briefing newsmen after the weekly Council meeting chaired by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo Wednesday, the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (HoCSF), Mrs. Folashade Yemi Esan, said the new PSR also introduced the transition from paper service to digital service.

Asked to explain the paternity leave and those eligible for it in the civil service, Yemi-Esan said: “Paternity leave is the leave that is approved for men when their spouses or wives have given birth to a new-born baby. Or if the husband and wife have just adopted a baby of less than four months, then the man is entitled to paternity leave of about 14 days.”

The purpose of the leave, she added, was for the men to bond with their babies from infancy.

Speaking generally about the PSR, Yemi-Esan disclosed that the new rule has 17 chapters with the chapter on APER (Annual Performance Evaluation Review), and promotions being replaced by a new one on the New Performance Management System that has been introduced into the public service.

“There is also a chapter that has also been reinvigorated: the chapter on training. This is an all-important chapter because of the importance that training has in the public service.

“We also have a new chapter on virtual meetings. You recall that there was a policy document that was approved by the federal executive council. So we put some of the guidelines from that policy document into the new public service rules. And so we have accepted virtual meetings as a tool to be used in service. And there’s some guidelines there,” she added.

Muhammed also disclosed that the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, presented a memo seeking Council’s approval for the award of contract for the provision of project management services for the implementation of the Local Area Network infrastructure, upgrade project, in identified ministries, departments and agencies, in favour of Knowledge Resources Limited in the sum of N847, 502,000, inclusive of 7.5% VAT to be delivered within a period of 12 months.

