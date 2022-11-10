News Top Stories

FEC approves setting up of team to sell, abandoned, uncompleted govt buildings

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the setting up of a team to examine, repurpose, privatise or transfer ownership of unfinished and abandoned government structures across the country. Briefing newsmen after the weekly Council meeting chaired by Vice President Yemi- Osinbajo in the Presidential Villa yesterday, Minister of State for Finance, Clement Agba, told newsmen that the team would be mandated to look into affected government projects in the last five years. According to him, the council has Okayed the creation of a database of national capital projects Information System to track abandoned and uncompleted projects across the country.

He said the system to be headed by the Minister of Finance would prioritize and fund selected projects on a yearly basis while also leaving open the possibility of privatising some of the projects, repurposing some for alternative use or completely abandoning others.

 

