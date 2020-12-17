News

FEC: Buhari participates virtually from Daura

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

The Presidency has said that President Muhammmadu Buhari participated actively by virtual means in decisions made by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) chaired by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo at the Council Chambers of the Villa yesterday. According to a statement made available to newsmen by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, the President who is currently in his hometown, Daura, Katsina State on a week holiday, made landmark inputs to major decisions through video conferencing.

He said decisions on procurement of COVID-19 vaccines, drugs for HIVAIDS and equipment for cancer treatment taken at the 36th FEC had his inputs. Shehu said: “In the historic meeting, presided over by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo in Abuja, the President paid close attention, following discussions on a mix of 33 memoranda dealing with policies, contracts and reports, and where he felt the need, he also asked for recognition and intervened.

“The meeting took some critical decisions, which include approvals for procurement of essential drugs for HIV-AIDS treatment, equipment for cancer treatment for University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, first in North-Eastern States. “Approvals were also given for a contract to construct an 11-storey building to serve as headquarters of Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) in Abuja, COVID-19 vaccine and phased reopening of borders. “The meeting received the last batch of reports from ministers on #End- SARS interactions in their states.”

