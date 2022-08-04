FEC confirms acquiring N1bn vehicles for Niger

…approves N3.5bn vehicles for security agencies in FCT, ICPC

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the concession of the development of Badagry Deep Seaport to private investors for $2.59 billion with an agreement to revert same back to the government through the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) after 45 years even as it also approved the purchase of 10 vehicles (Land Cruisers) for Niger Republic at the cost of N1.145 billion. This was disclosed by the Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Jaji Sambo, who briefed newsmen after the weekly virtual Council meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa yesterday. According to him, the project cost was arrived at based on the estimate made by the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) in line with extant laws, adding that the project was to be developed in four phases.

“This is to further the government’s goal of making Nigeria the maritime hub of the West and Central Africa sub-region. This project will also generate total revenue of over $53.6 billion within the concession period. It will create about one quarter million jobs and also attract foreign direct investments to the country and help in improving Nigeria’s economy in general and the wellbeing of Nigerians,” the minister said. Responding to viral report that Buhari approved the purchase of 10 vehicles (Land Cruisers) for Niger Republic at the sum of N1.145 billion at a time the government was complaining of paucity of funds, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, who confirmed the news, explained that such was not the first time the country was making such interventions to her neighbours.

She said: “Let me just say that overtime, Nigeria has had to support its neighbours, especially the immediate neighbours, to enhance their capacity to secure their countries as it relates to us. This is not the first time that Nigeria has assisted Niger Republic, Cameroon or Chad. “It is to enhance their capacity to protect their countries, as it relates to security and also to Nigeria.”

The minister also disclosed that the Council approved a memo on the National Monitoring and Evaluation Policy for the country. “The policy defines a framework for the institutionalisation of the practice of monitoring and evaluation (M&E) to promote good governance, learning and accountability for results that will contribute to improve socio-economic development of the country and enhance the wellbeing of citizens,” she explained. Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Muhammed Bello, equally told newsmen that the Council approved the sum of N2,682,248,378.52 for the procurement of 60 utility vehicles, security gadgets and associated accessories to support security agencies operating within the FCT.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Muhammed, disclosed that a memo presented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) for the procurement of 25 operational vehicles at the sum of N810,534,380.72 for the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) was approved by the Council. Asked to respond to the recent concerns raised by non-governmental organisations (NGOs) that the 2023 general election may not hold considering the prevailing insecurity in the country, the minister said: “There will be elections I can assure you. The President has said that he has given the security all the needed support. The Service Chiefs are doing their best and will continue to do their best.” Meanwhile, earlier before the commencement of the Council meeting yesterday, three Permanent Secretaries were sworn-in by the President.

