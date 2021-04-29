FEC decries Nigeria’s worsening poverty challenges

Worried by the worsening poverty level in the country, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) yesterday extensively debated the issue and approved a new policy strategy to tackle the challenge. Briefing correspondents after the meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Special Adviser (Media and Publicity) to the President, Mr. Femi Adesina, said the Federal Government was not unaware of the poverty level but was doing something about it. In line with the reality, the Presidential spokesman disclosed that the Council approved the National Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy (NPRGS) to be chaired by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.

He added that Councialso approved the strategy’s incorporation into the medium term national development plan 2021-2025 and agenda 2050 and directed the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami to prepare a bill for submission to National Assembly to make the implementation of the strategy sustainable.

Adesina said: “Let me just appraise us with a conclusion on draft policy on National Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy that was also approved by the Federal Executive Council. The Presidential Economic Advisory Council had some weeks back submitted the National Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy to the Federal Executive Council, and it was widely debated today, and eventually passed as a conclusion.

Like this: Like Loading...