News

FEC decries Nigeria’s worsening poverty challenges

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

Worried by the worsening poverty level in the country, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) yesterday extensively debated the issue and approved a new policy strategy to tackle the challenge. Briefing correspondents after the meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Special Adviser (Media and Publicity) to the President, Mr. Femi Adesina, said the Federal Government was not unaware of the poverty level but was doing something about it. In line with the reality, the Presidential spokesman disclosed that the Council approved the National Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy (NPRGS) to be chaired by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.

He added that Councialso approved the strategy’s incorporation into the medium term national development plan 2021-2025 and agenda 2050 and directed the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami to prepare a bill for submission to National Assembly to make the implementation of the strategy sustainable.

Adesina said: “Let me just appraise us with a conclusion on draft policy on National Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy that was also approved by the Federal Executive Council. The Presidential Economic Advisory Council had some weeks back submitted the National Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy to the Federal Executive Council, and it was widely debated today, and eventually passed as a conclusion.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ikeja Hotels celebrates Christmas with children living with disabilities

Posted on Author Ifeoma Ononye

Ikeja Hotels Plc, owners of Sheraton hotel, Lagos and Federal Palace Hotels, led by its Managing Director, Theo Eniola Netufo, has paid a courtesy visit to children with disabilities at the Centre for Destitute Empowerment International, Akuwonjo. Speaking during the visit, which took place on Thursday, Netufo said celebrating the festive season would not be […]
News

Onitiri tackles APC government over worsening insecurity

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The APC administration has been knocked over the worsening insecurity in the country. Speaking in Lagos yesterday, Lagos-based socio-political activist and critic, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri noted that the Federal government did not handle the bandits and kidnappers with iron hands in the past. He said the problem is festering and the state governments had no […]
News

Abiodun cautions Nigerians against COVID-19 second wave

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday cautioned Nigerians to guide against acts that would trigger the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic as the country was yet to fully recover from the first wave. The governor, who made the call at the state organised Christmas Carol and service of nine lessons, held at the June 12 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica