FEC didn’t discuss Pantami’s alleged previous links to Al-Qaeda, Taliban – Muhammed

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Muhammed, has disclosed that the Federal Executive Council (FEC), chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday, did not discuss the weighty allegations against the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami that he previously had links with Al-Qaeda and the Taliban.

These allegations have brought about several calls for the minister to either voluntarily resign or get sacked by the President.

Asked whether the Pantami issue came up at the meeting and whether the government was comfortable with the development, Muhammed said: “I’m not going to go into the issue of whether the government is comfortable or not. I will answer your questions directly – it was not discussed at the council meeting.”

Pantami, who had been embroiled in controversy over his unearthed comments endorsing both terrorist organisations, has, however, announced that he has renounced these views.

He said during his daily Ramadan lecture at Annor Mosque in Abuja last Saturday that he now knows better about some of the comments he made in the past.

Pantami had posited that the campaign against him was politically motivated.

He remarked: “For 15 years, I have moved round the country while educating people about the dangers of terrorism. I have travelled to Katsina, Gombe, Borno, Kano states and Difa in Niger Republic to preach against terrorism.

“I have engaged those with Boko Haram ideologies in different places. I have been writing pamphlets in Hausa, English and Arabic. I have managed to bring back several young persons who have derailed from the right path.

“Some of the comments I made some years ago that are generating controversies now were based on my understanding of religious issues at the time, and I have changed several positions taken in the past based on new evidence and maturity.

“I was young when I made some of the comments; I was in university, some of the comments were made when I was a teenager.

“I started preaching when I was 13, many scholars and individuals did not understand some of the international events and therefore took some positions based on their understanding. Some have come to change their positions later.”

Like this: Like Loading...