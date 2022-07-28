News Top Stories

FEC eyes N280.7trn growth for Nigeria’s economy

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye,wole shadare Comment(0)

…earmarks N707.96m for Air Nigeria

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the 2023-2025 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Papers (MTEF/FSP), setting new parameters ahead of its presentation to the National Assembly. This was disclosed by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, who briefed newsmen after the Council meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa yesterday. According to the Minister, the price of crude oil adopted forthe MTEF has been pegged at $70 per barrel in 2023; $66 in 2024 and $62 in 2025.

Shesaid:”Crudeoilproduction is projected to be 1.69million bpd for 2023 and 1.813million bpd for both 2024 as well as2025. Wehavealsoprojected thatthenominalGDP, thatthe size of Nigeria economy will rise up to N225.5trillion with 95per centof thiscontribution by the non-oil sector while the oil sector will be contribution only five per cent. “And somesteady increase from 2024 2025 to reach up to N280.70trillion in 2025.

This means that Nigeria continues to retain its position as the largest economy in Africa.” Responding to question on the depletion of the Excess Crude Account (ECA), the minister said the governors, also joint owners of the accounts, were aware of the withdrawals from the accounts. According to her, the account has not had accruals in the last four years because of the volatility of the commodity in the international market, adding that withdrawals from the accounts have always been in consultations with the National Economic Council (NEC). She said: “The last approval that was given by the council was the withdrawal of $1billion to enhance security.

We have been utilizing that – the last tranche of that has been finally released because deployment to security agencies are based on the contracts executed and it’s been used strictly for that security purpose. So, the utilization of the account is with the full knowledge of the governors.” Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, in his remarks, disclosed that his memo seeking to lease aircrafts for the commencement of the national carrier, Nigeria Air, and the deployment of investigation tool by Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) were approved by the Council. “That procurement is in the sum of €1,506,285.7, which is equivalent to N707,962,864.83 including taxes at Central Bank exchange rate of N472/€ with the delivery period of 11 months awarded to Messers integrated Contract Services Limited.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Editorial Top Stories

Ramping up the fight against insecurity

Posted on Author Our Reporters

P resident Muhammadu Buhari was quoted as having told his security chiefs at a recent meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) that their performances were below pass mark. This is a belated realisation of the age-long public mood that all the security chiefs that have served under the number one citizen have been unable […]
News

China Loan: OPC backs NASS probe, flays FG

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

A Yoruba nationalist organization, Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC), has commended the House of Representatives for embarking on the probe of the country’s $1.5billion China loans. The group, in a statement issued yesterday by its Publicity Secretary, Barrister Yinka Oguntimehin, said with the ongoing probe, the lower chambers of the National Assembly has taken a bold […]
News

UNWTO: Int’l tourism records $460bn loss in export revenues

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

As expected, international tourist arrival figure has taken a 65 per cent drop in the first half of this year, with international tourist arrivals taking a plunge of 93 per cent in June, when compared with 2019 and a loss of $460 billion loss in export revenues from international tourism. The United Nations World Tourism […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica