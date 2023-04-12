FEC: FG Approves N49bn For Enugu-Anambra Road

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has approved the sum of N49 billion for the renovation of the old Enugu-Onitsha Road project.

The former Governor of Lagos State and Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola on Wednesday briefed State House correspondents after the FEC meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Fashola said his ministry sought and obtained two approvals from the council.

“We presented two memoranda to the council; both were approved; the first is with regards to contract cost revision by way of augmentation for the old Enugu-Onitsha road from Opi junction to Udi-Oji to Anambra border in Enugu state.

“The augmentation was in the sum of N17 billion which revised the contract sum to N49 billion with an additional completion time of 42 months.’’